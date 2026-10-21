Timing is everything as Roscommon’s Ultan Harney announces intercounty football retirement

Ultan Harney made his Roscommon senior debut in 2015 and made 68 appearances for the county. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Roscommon’s Ultan Harney has retired from intercounty football.

A three-time Connacht senior football championship winner, Harney made his Roscommon senior debut in 2015 and made 68 appearances for the county.

A physically imposing midfielder, the Clann na nGael club player scored 2-29 during his Roscommon career.

“Roscommon football has been a huge part of my life and representing my county has been one of my greatest privileges,” said Harney in announcing his retirement.

“It’s given me some of the best days of my life. I’d like to thank all the managers, coaches and backroom teams I’ve worked with over the years, but in particular the players I’ve shared this journey with. We’ve all shared the same passion and love for football in this county.

“A special thanks to my family, particularly my parents, Eamon and Kathleen, and especially my wife, Kayleigh. They’ve supported me through all the highs but, more importantly, through the setbacks and difficult days. I couldn’t have done it without them.

“I’d also like to thank all the Roscommon supporters for their incredible support over the years, and everyone at Clann na nGael for their continued support throughout my career.

“I’ll always be proud to have worn the Roscommon jersey and I wish everyone involved with Roscommon GAA all the very best going forward.”

A former Roscommon underage player, Harney won Connacht minor championships in 2012 and 2013. He added provincial under-21 medals to his haul in 2014 and 2015.

Ultan Harney of Roscommon and Cillian McDaid of Galway in the Connacht SFC semi-final at Pearse Stadium in April 2025. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Harney’s senior career coincided with Connacht title wins in 2017, 2019 and 2026. He also won four Division Two National Football League titles – in 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022.

In a statement, Roscommon chairman Thomas Murray paid tribute to Harney for his commitment to the primrose and blue.

“On behalf of Roscommon GAA, I want to sincerely thank Ultan for his outstanding service and dedication to Roscommon football over the years.

“From his early success at minor and under-21 level through to his senior career, Ultan has been a tremendous servant to our county. He was a fierce competitor, a hugely committed player and someone who never took a backward step when wearing the Roscommon jersey.

“His resilience in overcoming injury setbacks and his determination to return to the highest level speak volumes about his character. To finish his intercounty journey in a year when Roscommon reclaimed the Connacht senior title is a fitting way to bring the curtain down on a distinguished career.

“We also recognise the enormous support provided by Ultan’s family, particularly his parents, Eamon and Kathleen, his wife, Kayleigh, and his club, Clann na nGael, throughout his intercounty career.”

“Ultan can look back on his achievements with great pride, and we wish him and his family every happiness and success in the years ahead.”