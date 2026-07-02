How Kerry’s kickout variety gave them the edge against Tyrone

The coverage of intercounty football and what games should be free to air has been a hot topic this summer, but the greater scandal is how replays have been shown.

Time and again broadcasts have missed the subsequent kickout after a point or goal has been scored, showing the replay.

Given that goalkeepers are increasingly trying to get the ball into play as quick as possible, it is even more of an issue. GAA+ have been creative with a split screen at times, use of hi-behinds on kickouts and some drone footage, but this has yet to be used beyond scenic shots.

Before it was just analysts and coaches who really wanted to see this set-up and movement, but the way the game has developed these kickout contests are arguably the most important aspect of the game.

If anything, the replay should be shown during a slow build-up attack so we don’t miss what happens with kickouts.

Angles required for understand kickouts

There is so much happening with kickouts, like where the man who wins the ball starts his movement, along with what is happening in the vicinity of the ball and what other options could have been used. Based on the structure of the preceding attack, teams are looking to get kickouts away on the weak side (opposing wing to previous shot) as quickly as possible.

Camera angles high behind the goalkeeper or of the full 20-metre line outwards to the breaking ball zone are needed to understand the complexity of kickouts. Close-up shots of the goalkeeper are not adding value to our understanding of the game, when drone footage could be used to give the viewer an insight into the tactical battle.

Enhanced use of drone footage would be a welcome addition to GAA coverage

Case in point, those watching from the comfort of their couch would have missed Kerry’s masterclass against Tyrone, which saw them score a staggering 2-21 from the 27 kickouts out of 32 taken by Shane Murphy. Remarkably that is 27 points on the board out of 27 of their own kickouts won.

Kerry kickout maps against Armagh and Tyrone

By comparison, we saw the disruption to Monaghan’s kickout plan last Sunday with Rory Beggan’s untimely injury. They turned to young Jamie Mooney in his absence and struggled with their kickouts. Despite the absence of regular number one Shane Ryan, Murphy showed his class from the tee and also made several saves against Tyrone. Dublin will now be tasked with shutting down the Dr Crokes man, but it is easier said than done.

Kerry first half kickouts timeline

Kerry second half kickout timeline

The above timelines from the Tyrone clash show that 13 of the starting Kerry outfielders won kickouts. The only player to miss out was captain Paul Geaney, who was under a 13th-minute kickout but Tyrone won this one as Niall Morgan broke ball to ground. Armin Heinrich and Keith Evans were also targeted with kickouts when they came on. This variety is very difficult to contain.

Kerry also planned to avoid Conn Kilpatrick being involved in contests, limiting him to involvement in four across the encounter. That meant Kerry kept 88 per cent of their kickouts away from him, and it was the 21st minute before the Edendork man was involved, as he tried to curb the early dominance on the right wing which Murphy was exploiting through Joe O’Connor and Mark O’Shea.

The Kingdom also looked to create physical mismatches for Joe O’Connor and pace mismatches for the likes of Jason Foley, Gavin White and the impressive Dylan Casey.

Foley using pace to get away from Eoin McElholm

These foot races and aerial contests were aided by some smart screening. It was a regular aspect of Kerry ability to achieve separation all day, two perfect examples of these separations came with the Casey screen on the excellent Darren McCurry in the 68th minute, which allowed Heinrich win the ball with ease.

Screen by Casey to allow Heinrich win kickout comfortably

Physical contact and smart use of the body in the breaking ball zone was done with great subtlety, although at times Kerry got lucky as Diarmuid O’Connor got away with two potential infringements in the 63rd minute. Paudie Clifford certainly thought so as he won the break and momentarily stopped awaiting the free. Diarmuid O’Connor is like an octopus in the contest, evidenced by his unbelievable catch behind Kieran McGeary’s back in the 27th minute.

Diarmuid O'Connor contact in the air

Diarmuid O'Connor catches despite McGeary presence

Winning 84 per cent of your own kickouts doesn’t guarantee scores, but how Kerry used their possessions to score 2-21 was impressive. For example, Graham O’Sullivan got the next pass after four kickouts and on the front foot, he assessed the options ahead of him with his head up. The return of these four possessions was four points. Twice in the first quarter the same pattern emerged – Murphy to Mark O’Shea, offload to O’Sullivan and heads up kick to David Clifford, take man on and score.

Graham O'Sullivan heads up football on second phase of kickout win

Dylan Geaney won a clean first half kickout and was at the back of a break in the 58th minute, which led to a score. Then in that final clutch kick out of the game, David Clifford was at the back of the break zone, as the kickout showed a lot of Kerry’s nous.

Sean O’Shea made an excellent screen to give separation for Heinrich as a mid-range option, however the ball went long to the contest. The movement from the central start point by David Clifford to get the back of the break was excellent and he showed leadership by controlling the ball in that final period, before setting up Heinrich for the goal that sealed Tyrone’s fate.

Initial Seán O'Shea screen at final kickout

Clifford movement at final kickout

Are Kerry are champions in waiting? Not quite. They conceded 0-27 and only registered another 0-4 throughout the game from other sources. This low return may be down to a willingness to be braver in possession at this point as they kicked the ball more into unstructured defences.

Dublin have been on a real learning curve all summer on kickouts, they broke 50 per cent on the Galway kickout which was extremely impressive, while Evan Comerford has been trusted and shown his class off the tee.

Galway got it badly wrong was aiming their own kick outs into Peadar O’Cofaigh Byrne territory, Kerry are unlikely to offer this up and will look to spread their targets of Mark O’Shea, Sean O’Brien, Joe O’Connor and Diarmuid O’Connor across the field. Expect Dublin to perform considerably better than Tyrone and Armagh most recently and the balance of possession to be more even in the semi-final.