Kobe McDonald leads Mayo second-half revival to see out Meath

All-Ireland SFC, Round 3: Mayo 0-22 (0-3-16) Meath 2-13 (2-0-13)

The State exams may be over, but Mayo wonder kid Kobe McDonald has some unfinished business before he commences the next chapter of his fledging career after Andy Moran’s side booked their place in the last eight with a win over Meath at MacHale Park.

The teenage sensation is due to fly to Melbourne next month to join AFL side St Kilda having signed a contract in 2025, but he’ll hardly have any complaints should he have to delay that departure after playing a leading role in Mayo’s second-half revival.

Mayo looked out of sorts for much of the opening period but recovered from a nine-point deficit to win more comfortably than the scoreline suggests.

The Crossmolina Deel Rovers forward contributed four points, including the final score to copper-fasten Mayo’s win. Their second-half display was in sharp contrast to the opening 30 minutes as the hosts looked void of ideas and lacked penetration against a Meath side who picked up where they had left off against Derry a week ago.

Be it the after effects of the loss to Tyrone, or perhaps the six-day turnaround, Mayo struggled for long spells in the opening half against a focused Meath outfit.

Playing into a stiff breeze, Mayo managed just two points in the opening 23 minutes, but finished the half with a spring in their step as they outscored the visitors four points to one to stay in the game.

Seán Coffey celebrates scoring Meath's second goal. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Meath had no such problems early on as their work rate and intensity looked as though it would be enough to take them out of sight for the break.

Robbie Brennan gave a first championship start to Castletown clubman Killian Smyth on the back of his impressive cameo in the victory over Derry, and they started in impressive fashion, opening up a 0-5 to 0-1 advantage after 11 minutes.

Ryan O’Donoghue opened Mayo’s account and McDonald added a second point before Meath struck for their opening goal from Ciaran Caulfield on 16 minutes following fine build up play involving Mathew Costello and Jordan Morris.

Bryan Menton and Morris added points before McDonald converted a ’45, but Mayo suffered a further sucker-punch in conceding a second goal, Sean Coffey finding the net on 25 minutes. But Moran’s charges responded, with wing back Enda Hession popping up with a brace of points, and Jordan Flynn and McDonald also on target to keep themselves in contention while Caulfield provided Meath’s lone score in the spell.

Ahead 2-7 to 0-7 for the interval, points from Jack O’Connor and James Conlon stretched the Royals’ lead on the restart but their challenge slumped dramatically as Mayo gained a stranglehold around the middle third.

Having pushed themselves nine clear by the 40th minute, that Meath only managed three more points thereafter was an indication of Mayo’s late dominance, which was helped in no small part by a straight red for substitute Ronan Jones, who was dismissed four minutes after his introduction following a tangle with Mayo corner back Jack Coyne on 55 minutes.

Mayo were roaring back into contention, trailing 2-12 to 0-14, with their revival having been kick-started by a two-pointer from midfielder Jordan Flynn on 43 minutes. A second Flynn two-pointer gave further oxygen to Mayo’s resurgence, and points from the impressive Ryan O’Donoghue and Tommy Conroy had the sides level on 58 minutes.

Mayo’s Jordan Flynn signals for a two-pointer. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Conroy, who was introduced for the injured Darragh Beirne in the opening half, contributed three second-half points, while fellow sub Cian McHale was also on the mark for Mayo’s revival.

Meath pushed ahead again momentarily through Jack O’Connor before Mayo hit the front for the first time following a two-pointer from Jack Carney. Brennan’s side were out on their feet at that stage and Mayo moved in for the kill, controlling possession to leave the visitors chasing shadows.

O’Donoghue’s fourth point doubled the lead and then, with a little over three minutes remaining, McDonald stroked over what proved to be the insurance score.

MAYO: J Livingstone; J Coyne, D McHugh, E McGreal; S Callinan, D McBrien, E Hession (0-0-2); J Flynn (0-2-1), J Carney (0-1-0); P Durcan, C Loftus, B Tuohy (0-0-1); D Beirne, R O’Donoghue (0-0-4, 1f), K McDonald (0-0-4, 1’45). Subs: D O’Connor for Durcan (16), T Conroy (0-0-3) for Beirne (28), C McHale (0-0-1) for Loftus (40), M Ruane for Tuohy (53), S Coen for Flynn (62).

MEATH: S Brennan (0-0-1’45); D Keogan, S Lavin, S Rafferty, K Smyth; B Menton (0-0-1), S Coffey (1-0-1); C McBride (0-0-1), J Flynn (0-0-1); J O’Connor (0-0-2), M Costello (0-0-1), C Caulfield (1-0-1); J Morris (0-0-2), J Conlon (0-0-2), E Frayne. Subs: B O’Halloran for Smyth (44), R Jones for Flynn, C O’Connor for McBride (both 51), C Hickey for Costello (53), J McEntee for Frayne (57).

Referee: P Faloon (Down).