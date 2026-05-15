Tipperary shake off determined Limerick to win Munster minor hurling title

Munster MHC final: Tipperary 3-16 Limerick 0-18

Tipperary fired the final 1-2 to clinch their third Munster minor hurling title in five seasons under James Woodlock, the county’s 43rd in total, in front of 3,760 fans at Semple Stadium.

Man-of-the-match Conall Morrisson compiled the match-winning tally of 2-4 as his 63rd-minute goal finally shook off a determined Limerick challenge.

Captain Conor Collins lifted the John Doyle Cup alongside corner-forward Zach O’Keeffe, a great-grandson of the legendary Tipp hurler after whom the trophy is named.

The Premier proceed to the All-Ireland semi-finals, while Limerick enter at the quarter-final stage.

Tipperary got off to a dream start with 1-1 against the wind as Morrisson’s attempt at a point was spotted crossing the line by both umpires.

Limerick responded well with five of the next six points, comprised of efforts from Shane Waters, Daire Long, Ryan Foley, and Jack Roche’s leveller.

Limerick’s Sam Mitchell and William Ryan in action against Tipperary's Conall Morrisson. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

A stylish sideline cut from Xavier Nelligan, along with scores from John O’Riordan and Waters helped them into their first and only lead.

But Tipp’s goal threat soon emerged. After a series of brave Limerick blocks, the sliotar dropped into KJ Dunne’s hand for a low shot to the net, aiding his side to a 2-6 to 0-10 half-time lead.

Limerick had a goal attempt by Eamon O’Sullivan ruled out for a square ball and a John Ross O’Reilly strike was courageously saved by the advancing Eoin Connolly.

Tipp led 2-14 to 0-15 with five minutes to play, but it was back in the balance by the hour mark with Roche, Rian Horgan, and Waters splitting the posts.

Tipp would score the last 1-2, with Chris Dunne releasing Morrisson to flick beyond the full-back and fire to the far corner.

TIPPERARY: E Connolly; D Groome, C Collins, C Ryan; O Kennedy, J Finn (0-1f), T McLoughlin; S Ryan (0-1), H Healy; C Kennedy, C Dunne (0-6, 4f, 1′65), É Tucker (0-3); Z O’Keeffe (0-1), C Morrisson (2-4), KJ Dunne (1-0). Subs: C Gantley for Healy, C O’Mahony for McLoughlin (both 42 mins), R McGrath for Tucker (52).

LIMERICK: S Collins; S Mitchell, W Ryan, R Collins; E Hennessy, C Ryan, J O’Riordan (0-1); X Nelligan (0-1sl), J Roche (0-2); D Crowe, R Foley (0-1), S Waters (0-8, 4f, 1’65); E O’Sullivan (0-2), D O’Grady, D Long (0-1). Subs: J McCarthy for Mitchell (h-t), R Horgan (0-1) for O’Grady (35 mins), JR O’Reilly for O’Sullivan, G O’Brien (0-1) for Long (both 41), C Hickey for Foley (56).

Referee: S Walsh (Waterford).