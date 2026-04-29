Waterford’s rising intensity cancelled out Tipperary’s clinical shooting display

Waterford manager Peter Queally with Dessie Hutchinson at the end of the Munster SHC game against Tipperary on Sunday in Walsh Park. Photograph: Inpho

Sunday’s draw between Tipperary and Waterford was not for the faint-hearted. Kevin Mahony’s late goal, born out of chaos and persistence, capped a stunning second-half turnaround for the Déise, earning a draw after they had trailed by 11 points at the break.

Tipperary’s first-half performance was as controlled and clinical as you will see at this level. They led 1-18 to 1-7 at half-time, and the numbers underline just how dominant they were. Liam Cahill’s side converted 82% of their shots (19 from 23), compared to Waterford’s 42% (8 from 19). That efficiency gap defined the opening 35 minutes. Tipp’s shot selection was composed, their execution ruthless, and their decision-making consistently sharp in the scoring zone.

Tipperary's shooting in the first half was utterly ruthless.

Darragh McCarthy set the tone early, finishing the half with five points, four from placed balls. Andrew Ormond scored 1-1 while John McGrath and Oisín O’Donoghue chipped in with three points apiece as the Premier County spread the scoring load effectively. They were patient in build-up, moved the ball with tempo, and repeatedly found space inside Waterford’s defensive structure.

In contrast, Waterford struggled to convert possession into scoreboard pressure. Despite winning 77% of their own puckouts (17/22) — a platform most teams would build from — they lacked efficiency and clarity in the final third. Ten wides and a series of forced efforts stalled any momentum.

Waterford retained enough puckouts in the first half, but failed to convert possession into scores

Too often, they played into pressure or took on low-percentage shots, and Tipp punished them on the turnover. This would have been a major source of frustration, as they actually worked possession well into the middle third and retained a high percentage of ball inside Tipp’s 45m line, as we can see by the passing sequence below.

Waterford actually worked the ball through the lines quite well, retaining a lot of ball played into the full-forward line.

By half-time, the game looked beyond them. Yet everything changed in the second half. The recovery was built on intensity, directness, and a simple refusal to quit. Waterford increased their work-rate around the middle third, began to win more breaking ball and, crucially, improved their decision-making on the ball. The shift wasn’t built on tactical complexity; it came from clarity and urgency — “next action” hurling in its purest form.

Stephen Bennett became the focal point. His movement inside, combined with quicker delivery from deeper positions, immediately asked different questions of the Tipp full-back line. Bennett’s goal injected belief, reducing the margin and lifting the tempo of everything Waterford did thereafter. The Déise began to play more directly, delivering earlier ball inside and trusting their forwards to contest.

Waterford began to benefit from ball played faster into their forwards.

Tipperary, for all their first-half excellence, struggled to regain control. Their efficiency dropped, and the composure that defined their earlier play began to fray under sustained pressure. Waterford’s intensity forced turnovers, and the game became increasingly chaotic — a scenario that suited the chasing team.

The key shift was not just scoring, but momentum. Waterford started to win the “next ball” — breaking, reacting, and sustaining attacks. Their shot selection improved, their confidence grew, and suddenly the scoreboard began to tighten. Tipp still carried a threat, but their grip on the game loosened as Waterford’s belief surged. Their defence was in trouble with no sitting centre back as we can see from the picture below.

Tipp left space in front of their full-back line despite the pressure they were under.

As the game moved into its closing stages, Tipp still held a lead that looked just about sufficient. But a long delivery into the Waterford full-forward line in the dying moments created uncertainty. Bennett contested, the ball broke loose, and Kevin Mahony reacted quickest to drive it to the net. It was a goal born from instinct, pressure, and relentless pursuit of the outcome.

Kevin Mahony gets onto the break to score the late equalising goal.

From a performance analysis perspective, this game is a textbook case of efficiency versus resilience. Tipp’s first half showcased elite execution — high shot conversion, balanced scoring, and strong turnover efficiency. Waterford’s second half, however, highlighted the value of persistence, improved decision-making, and winning the moments that matter most.

Waterford's shooting improved greatly in the second half.

For Tipperary, the obvious frustration will centre on game management. An 11-point half-time lead, built on control and clinical finishing, should have been enough. The drop in efficiency, combined with an inability to stem Waterford’s momentum, ultimately cost them.

Tipperary had a major issue with long puckouts in the second half.

For Waterford, the positives are clear. Their puckout platform remained strong throughout but, more importantly, they showed the capacity to adapt — improving shot selection, increasing intensity, and delivering ball inside with greater purpose. The lesson is equally clear: possession alone is not enough; it is what you do with it that defines outcomes.

In the end, this was a game that captured everything compelling about Munster hurling — quality, chaos, and a finish that refused to follow logic. Tipp will feel they left it behind. Waterford will feel they earned it the hard way.

♦ Jeffrey Lynskey managed Galway to three All-Ireland minor hurling titles. He is also a former Galway under-20 manager and is currently an MSc student in Sports Performance Analysis at Setu Carlow.