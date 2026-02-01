Donegal make hard work of it, but there is no such thing as a bad win over Kerry

The urchin scrum formed early at the gates of Fr Tierney Park. It was just short of midday in Ballyshannon, a good hour-and-a-half before throw-in between Donegal and Kerry.

But they were there anyway, maybe a dozen of them horseshoed around the entrance, eyes on swivels and Sharpie markers ready. Kerry only come up the road every couple of years, so here, they thought, was a rare chance to catch sight of David Clifford in the flesh.

No dice, as it turned. Clifford had stayed in Kerry, a late scratch from the team named in the programme due to a cold. The man on the gate wasn’t exactly tender in relaying the news. “He’s not on the bus, lads,” he said. “Youse are wasting your time.”

Disaster.

“F**k sake, Paddy,” one of his hi-vis-wearing compadres chided. “That’s like telling them there’s no Santy!”

[ Dáire Ó Baoill goal powers Donegal to win over KerryOpens in new window ]

With that, the dejected gang of smallies dispersed. They’d have to make do with a Donegal victory instead, sealed at the death by their own local Santy, the returning Michael Murphy.

They got a thoroughly enjoyable game on a glorious spring day, sunny, cold and dry. Any annoyance the sold-out crowd might have harboured at Clifford’s absence was soothed by a hard-running display from the home side, enough for a four-point win.

You’d drive yourself dotty trying to discern the meaning of games like these.

Kerry fielded just five of the team that started last year’s All-Ireland final and lost two of them – Mike Breen and Seán O’Brien – to niggly injuries during the game. Donegal started nine and brought on Murphy and Oisín Gallen. So, yes, Donegal won. But also there’d have been something wrong if they hadn’t.

Kerry’s Charlie Keating and Kieran Gallagher of Donegal. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

Though they had it in hand for most of the way, they had to sweat on it a little more than was necessary near the end. A golden period either side of half-time gave them a decent cushion – they were nine points up on 40 minutes and still led by six on the hour.

But a scrambled goal late on from Kerry sub Donagh O’Sullivan suddenly reduced the gap to three. There was one last attack and Kerry were a kick of a ball away from getting a draw.

This felt wrong, somehow. It was like you were watching a badly edited movie where 20 minutes had been reefed out and the makers had just decided to skip ahead, plot be damned. Kerry had been chasing shadows for a good half-hour yet Donegal were still within reach.

It was all Seán O’Shea’s fault. Or mostly, anyway. This was one of those days when the Kerry All Star forward reminded everyone that there was more than one prince in the Kingdom. O’Shea was astonishing here, finishing with 12 points, four of them two-point frees. Even better was the timing: Donegal’s three biggest leads of the day were nine points, eight points and eight points again. O’Shea cut them by two every time, kicking defiantly into the wind.

Seán O’Shea helped keep Kerry very much in the game. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

“He had some game,” Jack O’Connor said afterwards. “Outside of the kicks, he had some game. He brought the team on his back there at times. He’s some man in a battle and he relished that battle there today. But fair play to Donegal – somebody told me there they only had four turnovers all game. It’s hard to match a team with that running power. They don’t put very much up for grabs at all.”

They don’t. And when they’re rolling, they bring a locomotive momentum. They came in waves here, with that ultra-Donegal style of screaming breakaways and juggler-fast hands. Finnbarr Roarty got forward for three points from play, Peadar Mogan bailed into the attack for two of his own. When it works and they’re humming, Donegal can feel all but unstoppable.

Kerry’s Joe O’Connor and Jason McGee of Donegal. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

And yet Kerry, weakened and half-a-loaf that they were, still found ways to build a score. Tony Brosnan stroked over a couple of two-pointers in the first half before fading from view. Armin Heinrich lorried forward for a point.

On top of those, Kerry were able to get joy from the occasional high ball into the Donegal full-back line. O’Shea caught one for a mark, Joe O’Connor missed an open goal, O’Sullivan managed to bundle his one in. Donegal won’t run into O’Shea in this form every week, but that weakness under aerial pressure will need looking at.

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness commiserates with Kerry’s manager, Jack O’Connor, after the game. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

Still, they were able to punch the clock here with an honest day’s work done. Murphy came off the bench for his first appearance of the year and sealed the win with a breakaway score in the game’s last attack. It wasn’t the hammering that looked on the cards for a while. But there’s no such thing as a bad win over Kerry.

“I wouldn’t be overly disappointed,” Jim McGuinness said. “There’s things to work on, but at the same time it felt comfortable enough for most of it. It gives us four points, which is the most important thing of all. We can start to look at different players now and different scenarios and more gametime for different people as well.”

The year is up and running. Donegal will be nobody’s easy out from here to July. They’ll take that.