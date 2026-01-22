NFL Division Two preview: Derry and Tyrone in contention for return to top tier

Derry's Conor Glass with Galway's John Maher and Johnny Heaney during June's drawn game in Celtic Park. Can Ciarán Meenagh kick-start the Oak Leaf county machine? Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Cavan

Manager: Dermot McCabe (1st season).

Main man: Paddy Lynch.

2025 league: They finished on eight points after four wins and three losses. Struggled for consistency and ultimately parked up in the middle of the table.

Last time in Division One: 2019.

Outlook: Former Cavan captain Dermot McCabe has taken the reins after Raymond Galligan stepped down. Killian Clarke has retired and with a period of transition ahead, it remains to be seen if Cavan have the firepower to push their way up the Division Two table.

Opening fixture: v Cork, Sunday, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30pm.

Prediction: Relegation battle.

Steven Sherlock: His return will add hugely to Cork’s attacking threat. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Cork

Manager: John Cleary (4th full season, was interim boss for part of 2022).

Main man: Ian Maguire.

2025 league: They finished middle of the pack with eight points after winning four matches and losing three.

Last time in Division One: 2016.

Outlook: The return of Steven Sherlock to the squad is a significant boost. The 2022 All-Star nominee carries a natural ability to score two-pointers and his presence will add hugely to Cork’s attacking threat. However, there is pressure on Cork to start showing genuine progress under Cleary.

Opening fixture: v Cavan, Sunday, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30pm.

Prediction: Mid-table.

Derry

Manager: Ciarán Meenagh (1st season, was previously interim manager in 2023).

Main man: Conor Glass.

2025 league: Relegated from the top flight after failing to win any of their seven games. They lost six matches and picked up a draw against Galway.

Last time in Division One: 2025.

Outlook: The managerial revolving door has had Derry in a spin for several seasons now – free-falling from strong Sam Maguire contenders to a group of players seemingly in danger of listing towards football’s backwaters. But the return of Ciarán Meenagh as manager has the potential to stop that slide now and kick-start this Derry machine because there remains an abundance of talent in the dressingroom.

Opening fixture: v Meath, Saturday, Croke Park, 3pm.

Prediction: Promotion.

Kildare

Manager: Brian Flanagan (2nd season).

Main man: Kevin Feely.

2025 league: Promoted from Division Three. Kildare finished joint top of the table on 10 points with Offaly, though the Lilywhites lost the subsequent divisional final to the Faithful.

Last time in Division One: 2022.

Outlook: Daniel Flynn, Mick O’Grady, Niall Kelly and David Hyland have all retired. Flanagan has added Davy Burke to his management team as Kildare look to build on an encouraging 2025, a season they finished as Tailteann Cup winners.

Opening fixture: v Tyrone, Saturday, Healy Park, Omagh, 6pm.

Prediction: Mid-table.

Louth manager Gavin Devlin. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Louth

Manager: Gavin Devlin (1st season).

Main man: Sam Mulroy.

2025 league: They avoided relegation on their head-to-head record with Down. Both teams finished with six points but Louth’s victory over Down meant they finished ahead of the Mourne men and outside the relegation places.

Last time in Division One: 2007 (Div 1B).

Outlook: How do Louth better 2025? Ger Brennan has stepped down as manager, so Gavin Devlin must try build on both the senior and underage success of recent years. There is a lot of emerging talent in Louth but knitting it all together won’t be straightforward.

Opening fixture: v Offaly, Sunday, O’Connor Park, 2pm.

Prediction: Relegation battle.

Meath

Manager: Robbie Brennan (2nd season).

Main man: Eoghan Frayne.

2025 league: Defeat to Louth in their last game denied the Royals promotion; ultimately they finished third on eight points behind Roscommon and Monaghan.

Last time in Division One: 2020.

Outlook: After a very encouraging maiden season under Brennan, Meath are now faced with delivering the notoriously difficult second album. They will play all their “home” games at Croke Park and while that might be a benefit in the long term, it could hamper their league promotion chances.

Opening fixture: v Derry, Saturday, Croke Park, 3pm.

Prediction: Mid-table.

Offaly's Jack Bryant in the 2023 Leinster semi-final against Louth. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Offaly

Manager: Declan Kelly and Mickey Harte (2nd season, Kelly was also stand-alone manager in 2024).

Main man: Jack Bryant.

2025 league: Promoted from Division Three as champions. Offaly finished joint top of the table with Kildare and beat the Lilywhites in the divisional final.

Last time in Division One: 2006 (Div 1A).

Outlook: Offaly enjoyed an encouraging maiden campaign in 2025 under Harte, who linked up with Kelly as joint manager. The step up to Division Two might prove a challenge so retaining their status will be Offaly’s target. Cillian Bourke has moved to Australia to start his AFL career.

Opening fixture: v Louth, Sunday, O’Connor Park, 2pm.

Prediction: Relegation battle.

Tyrone

Manager: Malachy O’Rourke (2nd season).

Main man: Niall Morgan.

2025 league: Relegated from Division One on the back of their head-to-head record with Armagh. Both teams finished with seven points but Armagh won the group game between the sides.

Last time in Division One: 2025.

Outlook: Conor Meyler has retired, Mark Bradley has opted out for 2026 and Peter Harte is currently not involved either. Kieran McGeary is travelling but due to return during the season while Darragh Canavan is on the way back from ankle surgery. Just as well Tyrone have a ridiculously talented crop of young players – including Eoin McElholm – to call upon.

Opening fixture: v Kildare, Saturday, Healy Park, Omagh, 6pm.

Prediction: Promotion.