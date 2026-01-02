Armagh look to put blitzkrieg by Kerry behind them as they face old enemy Tyrone

Life can come at you quickly.

Enda McGinley had barely spoken the words “Armagh have started this second half really, really strongly” on RTÉ television commentary during last June’s All-Ireland quarter-final when Kerry suddenly turned up the volume to ear-splitting decibels.

Armagh defender Tiernan Kelly experienced it, or most of it anyway, as Kerry reeled off 14 points without response. When McGinley made his comment in the 40th minute, Armagh were five points ahead. A quarter of an hour later, with Kelly now substituted and a spectator, Armagh were in total flux and trailed by nine.

Their first competitive game since that Croke Park blitzkrieg by Kerry takes place on Friday evening, a Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup opener against Tyrone. Even on the second day of 2026, it’ll be a grudge match with all the trimmings, just like it was in McGinley’s time when the Tyrone team of his era took on Armagh in front of almost 20,000 in a 2006 McKenna Cup semi-final.

Still, you got the feeling that not even dyed-in-the-wool Red Hand McGinley took much joy from calling that game at Croke Park last summer, as Armagh experienced something close to open heart surgery without anaesthetic.

“That 10, 15-minute period, it obviously ended our season,” Kelly said. “The majority of the game, I actually thought we were in a good position. Everything was going to plan.”

Until, of course, it wasn’t. Kerry manager Jack O’Connor did an interview with Newstalk over Christmas and reflected on his team’s third-quarter sorcery.

“It was just a magical period there for 15 minutes where we played glorious football, it was as close to ... the only patch like that that I can remember in my tenure was the quarter-final against Dublin in ′09,” O’Connor said.

“We played serious football in the first half of that game and kicked 1-14. Sometimes you hit days like that. You hit a patch where everything ... I don’t know do they call it the zone or what. But we were in it during that period.”

Tiernan Kelly with Tiarnan Quinn of Tyrone in the Dr McKenna Cup round three game in January 2024. Photograph: John McVitty/INPHO

Kelly and Armagh have spent the last few months mulling over the defeat, how they relinquished their hold on the Sam Maguire Cup.

“It just goes to show you the quality of teams that you’re playing; if you lapse your concentration for 10-plus minutes, you really do get punished, especially with a team like Kerry, with what they have up front and their ability to put teams away, their ability to rack up big scores,” Kelly said. “We were punished for it and that’s just something we have to live with.”

Armagh play Kerry again in round seven of the National League on March 22nd in Armagh. It still won’t be revenge, of course, even if they send O’Connor and Kerry back home with a flea in their ear.

Retribution can only truly be delivered much later in the season. That seems a long way off right now with Armagh more attuned to local rivalries than national ones.

Friday evening’s clash with Tyrone, the old enemy, is a dress rehearsal for their Ulster championship opener. On a purely practical level, Kelly is glad it’s Tyrone they’re playing.

“I think the Ulster Council’s idea of keeping it as regional fixtures is a great idea,” the Clann Éireann man said. “Especially when it’s a Wednesday or a Friday night game, nobody wants to be trekking halfway across the country and travelling for hours. Keeping it regional should get more people out in numbers and make it a better atmosphere.”

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney will be in experimental mode, as much by necessity as choice. Stefan Campbell, Mark Shields, Niall Rowland, Ciarán Higgins, Ciarán O’Hanlon and Jemar Hall have all retired. Niall Grimley has stepped away from the panel, indefinitely, while Barry McCambridge, Aidan Forker, Ben Crealey and All Star nominee Rory Grugan are nursing injuries. Connaire Mackin and Conor O’Neill are reportedly travelling and could miss some or all of the year.

“It’s up to the rest of us to try to fill in the gaps, and the new boys that are coming in,” said Kelly, who is glad to have the McKenna Cup back.

“Looking at last year, when we didn’t have it, you don’t appreciate things until they’re gone away.

“Any opportunity you get like this to play in front of a crowd, and all that it brings before the league, is no bad thing. You should be really prepared going into the National League.”