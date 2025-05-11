Nicky English: Subduing the champions is a big step forward for Tipperary

Robert Doyle and the rest of the Tipperary team had to show huge resilience to beat Tony Kelly's Clare in Ennis on Saturday. Photograph: Natasha Barton/Inpho

Ennis put on another fantastic Munster duel in the sun on Saturday evening but for me this was the most consequential match of the championship to date. Clare are now hanging by a thread but could anyone categorically rule out the combination of results they need to stay alive?

Is it impossible that Cork could win in the Gaelic Grounds next weekend and, if that happens, have Clare no chance of going to Limerick and doing the same thing? You could say it’s unlikely but would you put your house on it?

For Tipperary this was a crucial step. They hadn’t won a match in Munster since the corresponding game in Ennis more than two years ago. Liam Cahill has been trying to rebuild a team with greater resilience, which they showed against Limerick and, I’d argue, even against Cork, as when reduced to 14 for the whole contest they didn’t fold.

It was impossible to win that but they fought hard, which spoke highly of the team’s unity. They’re up for battle, have good spirit and are very fit. To go to Ennis to play the All-Ireland champions and to survive a huge reversal of momentum and be able to drag it out of the fire – without their player of the league, Darragh McCarthy – was a very creditable performance.

They were so menacing in the first half, allowing that Clare were missing half their All-Ireland defence by the 20th minute when Conor Leen, who had clearly been gambling on an injury, had to go off.

There could have been more goals but Eibhear Quilligan pulled off a couple of good saves.

Michael Breen of Tipperary keeps possession despite pressure from Clare's Mark Rodgers. Photograph: Natasha Barton/Inpho

At the end, Tipperary responded really well to Clare pulling level, with John McGrath scoring followed by frees from Jason Forde and Eoghan Connolly, from an outstanding long-distance effort, and finished by Seán Kenneally’s robust point from play. That’s the sort of victory from adversity – having a lead and losing it – that makes a team.

If they can finish the job and get out of Munster, maybe even make Croke Park for an All-Ireland semi-final, this will have been an excellent season.

The blend between young and established was obvious at the weekend. We saw the energy of young hurlers − such as the very promising Andrew Ormond, who showed exemplary work-rate and scored two goals − and the experience of others such as Forde and Jake Morris. But pride of place went to McGrath, who came up with 2-3.

One of those points was actually a chance that could have given him a hat-trick but, although the opportunity was easier than the two he converted into goals, this effort flew over for a point.

When people wonder where he’s been for the past couple of years, it should be remembered that an Achilles tendon is a huge injury to recover from and if you look at his club form with Loughmore, it’s been really good, and now he has carried that on to the intercounty stage. Even against Cork, his persistence was exemplary and he got on a lot of ball.

Last week I really felt that this would be the sort of match that would suit McGrath.

John McGrath of Tipperary competes in the air with Clare's Rory Hayes on Saturday. Photograph: Natasha Barton/Inpho

He scored two goals and could have had a third. Then, after a strong Clare start to the second half, he dug out a great score to get Tipp on the scoreboard. Even before half-time when Mark Rodgers got the goal, it was McGrath who won the next free and steadied the ship.

Clare equalised in the 63rd minute. Within 60 seconds McGrath had put pressure on Daithí Lohan, dispossessed him and restored the lead, which they never lost.

So, he was absolutely vital in all of those big moments, both building the lead in the first half and then stopping the bleeding after half-time.

Tipperary also had the edge in around the half-back line and midfield where Sam O’Farrell continues to develop and impress. They managed to hold that area. Tony Kelly, after his recent illness, looked to be lacking in energy in the first half but, after half-time, he found his batteries and was prominent in the comeback.

Ryan Taylor had posed that running threat all along and was able consistently to cause trouble. That’s the approach that hurts Tipperary, so when Kelly hit form and Shane O’Donnell came back off the bench, Tipp were under the greatest pressure they experienced in the whole match.

Bryan O’Mara of Tipperary is tackled by David Reidy of Clare. Photograph: Natasha Barton/Inpho

But there were simply too many mistakes. Taylor put in an immense shift, driving hard at Tipp all day but he was guilty of a careless pass to Peter Duggan, which butchered a goal chance.

In fairness to Clare, they’ve been dogged by injuries this season to really important leadership figures such as John Conlon, David McInerney, O’Donnell, Kelly and Rodgers.

It’s been a very demanding two or three years. They haven’t always started the championship well, which meant severe pressure to rescue campaigns and they always found a way, no matter how far down the well they had to go. Year after year, fighting it out with Limerick and going deep into the All-Ireland, frequently winning very close matches, has to have taken a toll.

They never roll over or make it easy for teams, always competing, including challenges such as having to beat Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Brian Lohan used those experiences to make them the team that eventually won the All-Ireland. Nobody can take that from them.