Blow for Meath as Joe McMahon and Martin Corey step away from management team

Joe McMahon and Martin Corey have stepped away from Robbie Brennan’s Meath senior football management team, just eight days before the Royals face Carlow in the Leinster Championship.

The shock departures come just one week after Meath’s Division 2 league campaign ended with a defeat to Louth in Inniskeen.

Brennan was appointed Meath manager in September with the inclusion of McMahon and Corey significantly bolstering his ticket.

“Following the conclusion of the Allianz Football Football League, Joe McMahon and Martin Corey have stepped down from their roles as selectors/coaches with the Meath senior football team,” a statement from Meath GAA read.

READ MORE

“Robbie Brennan and the Meath county management committee thank both Joe and Martin for their efforts since their appointment and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

“The senior football panel and management continue their preparations for the opening round of the Leinster SFC against Carlow. There is no further comment to make at this time.”

Meath finished third in Division 2, just outside of the promotion places. Meath host Carlow in Navan on April 6th.

Carlow are currently without a manager after Shane Curran stepped down on Wednesday.