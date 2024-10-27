Newbridge claim Derry title with late winning point against Glen

Derry SFC final: Newbridge 1-12 Glen 2-8

Newbridge claimed their first county title since 1989 on Sunday, beating champions Glen in a dramatic final at Celtic Park.

Glens, the reigning Ulster and All-Ireland champions, battled valiantly to retain their Derry title but this was Newbridge’s day when Ciaran Brooks scored the game-winning point in injury time.

Ryan Dougan’s late goal appeared to be taking us to extra time only to see Newbridge chisel out that late, late winning point.

Sean Young handed his side the perfect nerve-settler when he pointed in Newbridge‘s very first attack. Glen responded in the fourth minute through the unerring boot of Tiarnan Flanagan. A trademark Ethan Doherty run and point and an Emmett Bradley free then stretched Glen’s advantage to 0-3 to 0-1. Patrick McMullan’s live wire attack levelled things for Newbridge who would enjoy the better second quarter.

A second Bradley free nicked the lead for Glen before three in a row handed the underdogs a 0-6 to 0-4 lead after 20 minutes. A brace from Oisin Doherty was followed up by a missile of a score from Conleth McGrogan.

Bradley’s third free stopped the rot only to see Odhrane McGlone skin his man and dissect the posts to see his side 0-7 to 0-5 ahead at half time.

Upon the resumption Sean Young’s second point kept his side two up at 0-9 to 0-7. However, midway through the second half Glen appeared to have dealt their opponents a the killer blow when Conleth McGuckian slid home his side’s first goal after a lightning fast counter-attack. Conor Glass’ ‘45 handed the champions a 1-8 to 0-9 lead.

Newbridge responded admirably. Shane McGrogan’s 50th minute goal regained the lead for the O’Leary’s before points from Mark Doherty and Conor McAteer edged Newbridge 1-11 to 1-8 ahead.

Ryan Dougan dramatically levelled matters on the hour mark, fisting a goal home from close range. But there would be one last twist when Brooks tapped over the winner deep into injury time to claim that elusive John McLaughlin Cup for Newbridge.

Newbridge: James Gribbin, Ciaran Brooks (0-1), Killian Burke, Mark McGrogan, Mark Doherty (0-1), Patrick McMullan (0-1), Conor McGrogan, Conor Doherty, Conleth McGrogan (0-1), Sean Young (0-2), Callum McGrogan, Conor McAteer (0-1), Odhran McGlone (0-1), Shane McGrogan (1-0), Oisin Doherty (0-4, 3f). Subs: Aidan McGlone for O McGlone (60)

Glen: Connlan Bradley, Michael Warnock, Ryan Dougan (1-0), Connor Carville, Tiarnan Flanagan (0-2), Danny McDermott, Jody McDermott, Conor Glass (0-1f), Emmett Bradley (0-3, 3f), Conor Convery, Eunan Mulholland, Cathal Mulholland, Conleth McGuckian (1-0), Danny Tallon (0-1f), Ethan Doherty (0-1). Subs: Johnny McGuckian for C Mulholland (HT), Jack Doherty for C Convery (39), Stevie O’Hara for D Tallon (55)

Referee: Martin McErlane