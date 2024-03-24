Dublin swat Tyrone aside to book final showdown with Derry

Dublin 5-18 Tyrone 0-12

Dublin’s footballers eased their way into next weekend’s Division 1 final of the National Football League with a devastating defeat of Tyrone at Croke Park on Sunday. Five goals fleshed out the All-Ireland champions’ superiority over a poor Tyrone side, short some of their regular starters and bereft of any hope once the first goal went in. It was another strong display by Dessie Farrell’s side, who also defended very well to deny the visitors any easy scores.

First quarter

The match opened with a degree of competitiveness, the teams level twice in the opening 10 minutes after Con O’Callaghan had opened the scoring in the third minute. Cathal McShane pointed after a through ball from the advanced Niall Morgan for 0-2 apiece. There had been signs though that the Dublin defence wouldn’t be giving away much and Daire Newcombe beat him to the first long ball in the sixth minute. The match effectively evaporated in the 13th minute when Brian Fenton placed O’Callaghan and his pass across goal found Colm Basquel who drove in the opening goal. Dublin 1-5 Tyrone 0-3

Second quarter

Fenton and O’Callaghan combined for the next score as well to set up Killian McGinnis for a point. As Dublin stretched away, the high points were a great catch by Con O’Callaghan for a converted mark off Niall Scully’s accurate delivery. Seán McMahon was required to stop Niall Devlin’s shot on the line at 1-11 to 0-5. Tyrone’s attacks lacked threat and Dublin shut them out, at one point turning over a fruitless two-minute possession. Just before half-time, O’Callaghan and Scully combined for the latter to get the second goal. Dublin 2-11 Tyrone 0-6

Third quarter

Any notions that Tyrone would put on a show of defiance were dispelled when O’Callaghan extended the lead in the first play of the half. Outscored by 3-2 to 0-2 in this period, the visitors must have been mentally on the bus home. They were stung on the break in the 46th minute when Eoin Murchan stormed down the wing, passed to Lorcan O’Dell, whose ball into the danger zone found wing back Cian Murphy. His deft sidestep did the rest. Basquel and O’Dell got a goal and an assist each in the following four minutes, Dublin 5-13 Tyrone 0-8

Final quarter

The last quarter was the most evenly contested as replacements came in to the contest and Dublin became a little sloppy. O’Dell ended up being blocked on the line after a breakout from a defensive turnover with Morgan caught out of position. Paul Mannion stretched his legs off the bench and shot a couple of scores, as the match petered out long after it had stopped being a contest Dublin 5-18 Tyrone 0-12

Dublin: D O’Hanlon; E Murchan, D Newcombe, S McMahon (0-1); C Murphy (1-0); B Howard, T Lahiff; B Fenton, K McGinnis (0-3); N Scully (1-0), C Kilkenny, R McGarry (0-3); C Basquel (2-3, 1m), C O’Callaghan (0-4, 1f, 1m), L O’Dell (1-2). Subs: T Clancy for Newcombe (46 mins), P Mannion (0-2) for O’Callaghan (47 mins), P Ó Cofaigh Byrne for Fenton (50 mins), B O’Leary for Kilkenny (53 mins), C O’Connor for Murchan (60 mins), S Forker for Lahiff (67 mins).

Tyrone: N Morgan (0-2, 1f); C Devlin, N McCarron, A Clarke; B Cullen, K McGeary (0-1), N Devlin; B Kennedy, J Oguz; C Cush, L McGarrity (0-1), A Donaghy; D McCurry (0-2, 1f), R Canavan (0-4, 1f), C McShane (0-2). Subs M Donnelly for Cush (half-time), Tarlach Quinn for McCarron (half-time), C Daly for McShane (48 mins), S O’Donnell for Mc Geary (49 mins), Tiernan Quinn for McCurry (54 mins)

Referee: B Cassidy (Derry)