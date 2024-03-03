Armagh beat Fermanagh to move step closer to promotion to Division One

Armagh's Andrew Murnin is tackled by Fermanagh's Declan McCusker at Brewster Park, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Fermanagh 0-11 Armagh 0-15

Armagh maintained their promotion push in Division Two as they secured a four-point win over Fermanagh at Brewster Park.

Kieran McGeeney’s side sit level on points with Donegal at the top of the table with the pair two points ahead of Cavan, who are Armagh’s next opponents on March 16th.

The Orchard County had shaded matters in the first half to go in at the break with a two-point lead over the Ernemen. And they pushed on in the second half with that extra bit of quality, especially in attacking areas where Stefan Campbell and Andrew Murnin were to the fore, proving decisive.

Fermanagh had registered the opening score through captain Declan McCusker but Armagh hit back with a trio of points from Blaine Hughes (45), Conor Turbitt and Murnin.

The home side settled to the task after this and Conor McGee, McCusker and James McMahon all picked off good scores to put them into a 0-4 to 0-3 lead by the 19th minute.

Campbell then knocked over his first point of the contest, although Joe McDade answered through a mark to edge the Ernemen back ahead.

It was the visitors, though, who had the better of the exchanges over the closing 10 minutes of the half. Cian McConville levelled things at 0-5 apiece before Murnin converted a mark and Grugan stroked over a point to put them two up.

A goal chance then followed for Armagh as a quick break from a block on a Fermanagh shot saw the home side desperately retreating as the ball was worked to Peter McGrane, only for him to blast his shot over.

Fermanagh had the last say of the half as Conor McShea tapped over but at the interval Armagh led 0-8 to 0-6.

They did close the gap back to one when Ultan Kelm clipped over a free early in the second half but Armagh asserted their authority on proceedings as Turbitt registered a point from a free and a point from play while Grugan and Murnin also tagged on points to see the Orchard move five clear, 0-12 to 0-7.

Fermanagh continued to battle and after Garvan Jones and Campbell swapped points, Jones and Sean Cassidy landed points to leave three in it.

Armagh did have a great chance to put the game to bed but Paddy Burns shot wide after another break on goal by the away side.

However, Armagh always held the upper hand and Campbell and another Hughes 45 took the game out of Fermanagh’s reach.

Callum Jones did rattle over a late point for the home side but it was only a consolation score as Armagh claimed the spoils and took a step closer to promotion. And after a good start to the league, Kieran Donnelly’s Fermanagh have been drawn into a battle at the bottom.

Fermanagh: R Bogue; L Cullen, C Cullen, C McManus; D McCusker (0-02), S McGullion, J McMahon (0-01); B Horan, J McDade(0-01,1m); C McGee (0-01), C McShea(0-01), F O’Brien; T Bogue, G Jones(0-02,1m), U Kelm (0-01,1f)

Subs: J Largo Elis for McManus (h/t), R McCaffrey for McMahon (45), S Cassidy (0-01,1f) for T Bogue (52), J Reihill for Kelm (55), C Jones (0-01) for McGee (70+3)

Armagh: B Hughes (0-02,2 45); P Burns, A McKay, P McGrane (0-01); G McCabe, A Forker, C Mackin; B Crealey, S Campbell (0-03); A Murnin (0-03,1m), R Grugan (0-02), J McElroy; C McConville (0-01), C Turbitt (0-03,1f), O Conaty

Subs: J Og Burns for Crealey (44), J Duffy for Conaty (55), B McCambridge for McElroy (58), O O’Neill for McConville (62), R McQuillan for Burns (65)