Shane McGuigan masterclass secures McKenna Cup for Derry

Donegal goalkeeper Gavin Mulreany is challenged by Niall Loughlin of Derry as Donncha Gilmore also closes in during the Bank of Ireland D. McKenna Cup Final at Healy Park in Omagh. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Derry 0-12 Donegal 0-6

First 15 minutes: On a rotten night with wind and rain swirling, the game settled quickly into a defensive stalemate. It took eight minutes for the first score to arrive – a phenomenal free kicked into the teeth of the gale from 48 metres by Donegal goalkeeper Gavin Mulreany. Derry had more chances but only a tap-over free by Shane McGuigan to show for them. Derry 0-1 Donegal 0-1

16 minutes to half-time: Derry gradually made use of the conditions, with Declan Cassidy stroking over a fine score from the top of the D and McGuigan keeping his end up from frees. But they missed plenty too – they had six wides and two dropped short in total by the break. Donegal hung in there through a terrific point by Ryan McHugh and a handy free by Patrick McBrearty on the stroke of half-time. Derry 0-5 Donegal 0-3

Half-time to 50 minutes: We presumed that Donegal would explode from the blocks and use the wind but instead it was Derry who came out to confound it. They kicked the first three points after the restart through Paul Cassidy, Niall Toner and another classy McGuigan free. Jim McGuinness started to run his bench and Daire Ó Baoill made an immediate impact with the spectacular point from out on the right. Derry 0-8 Donegal 0-4

51 minutes to full-time: The only real flashpoint of the night came as Brendan Rogers got a straight red for a stamp on Ó Baoill. In the ensuing melee, referee Conor Curran picked out McBrearty and gave him his marching orders too. Mulreany landed a free from 60 metres after the dust settled and Donegal were back within three points. But Derry knuckled down and saw it out easily enough. McGuigan’s frees were impeccable and Niall Loughlin and Paul Cassidy found their range as well. In the end, it was a routine enough win for Mickey Harte’s side. Derry 0-12 Donegal 0-6

READ MORE

DERRY: Odhrán Lynch; Diarmuid Baker, Eoin McEvoy, Chrissy McKaigue; Conor McCluskey, Gareth McKinless, Pádraig McGrogan; Conor Doherty (0-1), Brendan Rogers; Donncha Gilmore, Declan Cassidy (0-1), Paul Cassidy (0-1); Niall Loughlin (0-1), Shane McGuigan (0-6, six frees), Cormac Murphy (0-1).

Subs: Niall Toner (0-1) for McEvoy (h-t); Shea Downey for McCluskey (69 mins).

DONEGAL: Gavin Mulreany (0-2, two frees); Mark Curran, Domhnall MacGiolla Bhride, Kevin McGettigan; Ryan McHugh (0-1), Caolan McGonagle, Peadar Mogan; Oisín Caulfield, Ciarán Thompson (0-1); Odhrán Doherty, Shane O’Donnell, Ciarán Moore; Patrick McBrearty (0-1, free), Oisín Gallen, Jamie Brennan.

Subs: Daire Ó Baoill (0-1) for Caulfield (48 mins); Ronan Frain for Brennan (53); Jeac Mac Ceallbhaí for Doherty, Luke McFlynn for O’Donnell (both 58); Stephen McMenamin for Curran (59).

Referee: Conor Curran (Down).