Limerick and Clare to kick off Munster hurling championship on April 21st

Munster GAA have finalised fixture details for next year’s senior championships. Hurling starts on April 21st with All-Ireland champions Limerick travelling to Ennis to take on the only team to have beaten them in five years, Clare in a rerun of the last two Munster finals, both of which Limerick narrowly won.

The same day, Waterford travel to Cork and Tipperary’s first match will come a week later in the TUS Gaelic Grounds where they will face the champions, Limerick. The final is scheduled for June 9th.

Football begins on the first championship weekend, at the start of April. Cork host Limerick and Tipperary travel to Waterford. Champions Kerry will face the winners of Cork and Limerick on April 20th.

The final takes place on May 5th.

Munster SHC 2024

Round 1, April 21st: Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park; Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park.

Round 2, April 28th: Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Chaoimh; Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Round 3, May 4th: Waterford v Tipperary, Walsh Park.

Round 3, May 11th: Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Round 4, May 19th: Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park; Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium.

Round 5, May 26th: Limerick v Waterford, TUS Gaelic Grounds; Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium.

Final: June 9th, venue tbd.

Munster SFC 2024

Quarter-finals, April 7th: Waterford v Tipperary, Dungarvan; Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Semi-finals, April 20th: Clare v Tipperary/Waterford, Cusack Park/Dungarvan; Kerry v Cork/Limerick, Fitzgerald Stadium/TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Final: May 5th, venue tbd.