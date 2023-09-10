Dublin SFC: Ballymun Kickhams to face champions Kilmacud-Crokes in quarter-final

Dean Rock: scored five points for Ballymun Kickhams in their victory over Ballinteer St John's. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Back-to-back wins for Ballymun Kickhams in the Dublin SFC and a quarter-final place to look forward to but, upon closer inspection, it is a dubious reward.

As runners-up in Group 1, following their battling 1-12 to 0-11 win over Ballinteer St John’s at Parnell Park, the 2020 winners have earned a last eight date with holders and reigning All-Ireland champions Kilmacud Crokes.

That will be a blockbuster encounter when it rolls around in under a fortnight and if Ballymun can repeat their 2012 final win over the Stillorgan outfit, their ambitions will mushroom. It’s a big if, of course.

Like Crokes – who claim to be playing catch-up after a delayed start to their preseason following the All-Ireland win, despite winning their group on Saturday with a perfect record – Kickhams appear to have more in the tank.

Ballymun led virtually throughout at Parnell Park against Ballinteer but were flattered by the four-point winning margin as they shot four of the game’s last five points in the closing minutes.

Dublin’s Dean Rock scored five points for Ballymun overall and played a key role in Robbie Bolger’s early goal which gave Kevin Leahy’s side a cushion throughout.

Ballyboden St Enda’s defeated Ballymun in Round 1 and completed their group campaign with a 3-17 to 2-7 demolition of Templeogue Synge Street to advance as group winners.

They will face Castleknock in the quarter-finals. For Ballymun, it remains to be seen if that loss to ‘Boden – 10 days after key players like Rock, James McCarthy and the Small brothers had featured for Dublin in the All-Ireland final – will come back to haunt them.

Paddy Small, a goalscorer for Dublin in that final defeat of Kerry, is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and faces a race against the clock to make the Crokes game.

Dublin captain McCarthy smashed a 57th minute shot off the post though it was Ballinteer that were more wasteful in front of goal.

Comerford pulled off four important stops throughout the game, including one deep into stoppage time, to keep the favourites on top.

“Our shooting efficiency was the biggest issue for us,” said Ballymun manager Leahy. “It shouldn’t have been as tense as it ended up being for us in the last few minutes. Halfway through the second half I believe we were on four scores from 12 shots in the half, so we were making the opportunities but not executing them. But look, it was a proper championship game. It was winner takes all, do or die in terms of progression. That should stand to us.”

Ciarán Kilkenny’s Castleknock finished second in Group 2, behind Kilmacud Crokes, following their 1-12 to 1-10 win over St Sylvesters.

Crokes, remarkably, still haven’t been beaten in a group game since the league system was introduced five years ago and overcame Skerries by 1-17 to 0-17 on Saturday.

Galway star Shane Walsh and Dublin’s Paul Mannion struck 0-12 between them while Hugh Kenny blasted home the Crokes goal.

Meanwhile, Raheny smashed 7-14 past Lucan Sarsfields to secure top spot in Group 3 and a quarter-final tie against St Vincent’s.

Even without county ace Brian Howard, Raheny coasted to a 22-point win over rock-bottom Lucan who slumped to their third straight defeat.

Raheny took top spot, on scoring difference, from Con O’Callaghan’s Cuala who defeated Thomas Davis by 1-13 to 0-12 in what was effectively a knock-out encounter.

There was similar drama in Group 4 as St Vincent’s beat 2022 runners-up Na Fianna by a point to take second spot.

Na Fianna only needed a draw to progress and it looked as if Conor Early had earned them a precious point when he levelled for the Mobhi Road men in the 64th minute.

But Vincent’s defender Shane O’Leary proved an unlikely hero with the winning point at the death, securing a dramatic 1-16 to 0-18 win.

St Judes, beaten in the 2018 and 2021 finals and still chasing a maiden title, overcame Whitehall Colmcille 1-12 to 1-9, to claim top spot in Group 4. They will meet Cuala in the quarter-finals.

Quarter-finals: Ballyboden St Enda’s v Castleknock, Kilmacud-Crokes v Ballymun Kickhams, Raheny v St Vincent’s, St Judes v Cuala