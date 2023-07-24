Nicky English: Main players deliver as Limerick rise to the occasion, leaving Kilkenny trailing in their wake

To start at the end, Limerick gave us an unbelievable second half, scored 21 points and hit the 30-point total that was needed to be certain of winning the All-Ireland and making history with a four-in-a-row.

All the players who were required to step up and prove the difference between Limerick being vulnerable and being unstoppable did so. Brilliant frees from Diarmaid Byrnes, Will O’Donoghue solid as a rock at centre back standing in for captain Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes – their half-back line was again supreme.

I was delighted for Cian Lynch, who found his very best form and has had to get through an injury crisis in the past year and a half. To see him lifting the MacCarthy Cup was positive and affirming for all of those who had soldiered with him at under-age and Fitzgibbon. He is held in such high regard by teammates and opponents alike. I think the motivation for Limerick in seeing him play as well as he did when under pressure, especially in the first half, was simply inspirational. As someone who has been involved at third level, I thought it was brilliant to see him back and leading from the front.

The match turned shortly before half time, just as the semi-final had done. They had the margin down to three by then, which was the same scoreline against Galway. This was after they had conceded a goal and had to cope with a Kilkenny, who had been ravenous. Three points! The tide had well and truly turned.

I felt at that stage that they wouldn’t be beaten. Kilkenny got a goal from Paddy Deegan and had a couple of chances for others. No matter what they came up with was always going to be window-dressing given that awesome second half from Limerick.

From the 51st minute when Darragh O’Donovan put them ahead, the stands lifted and all the momentum was surging with them. Peter Casey was on fire and scored two beautiful points from the Hogan side and put a second half with the first half of two years ago before he got injured – five points from play each time. Fantastic displays.

He also had a cameo in the second half when despite being under ferocious pressure, he managed to pop the ball to Barry Nash – again, a terrific display – who was breaking forward for his point.

Gearóid Hegarty contributed as well after an at times difficult year. Cathal O’Neill is another brilliant player to have on the bench to bring in, and Kilkenny had no one like that.

I’m sure it’s a live issue for them whether he starts but he makes such an impact that he would surely be on every other team in Ireland. He brings that effervescence, a couple of quick steps and he’s taking on Pádraig Walsh.

In the end it was more devastating than expected. Ironically we all believed that Kilkenny had kicked on from the league final but although they managed a couple more goals was there any real improvement in their competitiveness?

Not really. Limerick are in a different stratosphere. If it weren’t for Kilkenny four years ago they would be on a six-in-a-row, not four. They are an outstanding team. There is nothing to do but congratulate them.

They have proved themselves capable of raising their performance levels when they come to Croke Park and delivering their best performances in All-Ireland finals. For the fourth year in a row they have scored 30 points in a final, something that only Kilkenny had done – once – prior to 2020.

Kilkenny gave a decent, controlled display, delivered with energy in the first half, but having to take on the Limerick half backs into the breeze after half time was very challenging.

Tom Phelan had an outstanding game, scored some points, provided assists and caught a great ball in the second half but taking on Byrnes, O’Donoghue and Hayes in those circumstances was never going to be easy.

A final word on Aaron Gillane, who wasn’t as prominent as previously but scored points off Huw Lawlor, the game’s best full back and got fouled for some of his frees. For me he remains the most obvious candidate for Hurler of the Year.

Limerick have had such a challenging campaign. They were under serious pressure in Munster, at one stage even to qualify from the province. Then injuries hit them for a second year. Last year Lynch and Casey, two of the weekend’s brightest stars, were either out or struggling to get back.

This time their captain Declan Hannon missed the semi-final and final, and their best inside defender Seán Finn has been out since April. All four are serious players, All-Stars and in Lynch’s case twice a Hurler of the Year.

To have the reserves to cover for both the loss of personnel and the potential knock to morale is hugely impressive.

Who can take them on next year? It’s not obvious. They would be formidable in any era. In this era they are supreme.