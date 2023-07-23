Kilkenny player ratings v Limerick: Tom Phelan defies his relative inexperience

Tactically got everything right in the first half, but Kilkenny could live with Limerick in the second. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

1 Eoin Murphy

Super consistent as ever in front of goal, though spared any full-frontal assault by the Limerick full-forward line. Hit one excellent long-range free early in the first half, made one high fetch in the second, ultimately left helpless as long-range points flew over. Rating: 7

2 Mikey Butler

As expected, followed Peter Casey from the throw-in, helping to keep him scoreless in the first half. Central in limiting Limerick to five mere points in the first half-hour. That all changed in the second half, Casey’s five majestic points from play proving decisive. Rating: 7

3 Huw Lawlor

Kilkenny’s Huw Lawlor looks dejected after losing to Limerick. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Took on the massive battle with Aaron Gillane, certainly making his physical presence felt, at times a little too close. Kept Gillane to one point from play in each half, emptied himself even in the last quarter as Limerick turned on the style. Rating: 7

4 Tommy Walsh

Confident and consistent from the start, stayed tight in keeping Seamus Flanagan scoreless from play, excellent under the high ball, though later moved on to Casey, that task becoming increasingly difficult as Casey’s game soared. Rating: 7

8 Conor Fogarty

Moved back from midfield to fill in for the injured David Blanchfield, a major loss in the defence, and settled well, keeping close guard on Tom Morrisey, excellent in the air. Still, somewhat surprisingly replaced at half-time by Padraig Walsh, having picked up an injury; didn’t do much wrong. Rating: 7

6 Richie Reid

Also settled well early, showing his experience when chipping over a first-half point and supplying ample ball too. Like those around him that all changed in the second half, David Reidy finishing with two from play in front of him. Rating: 6

7 Paddy Deegan

Kilkenny's Paddy Deegan. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

As versatile and physical as ever, lording plenty of possession in the first half, adding a point, his second-half goal, on 41 minutes, magnificently struck from an acute angle. Little he could do about Gearoid Hegarty and others in the last quarter. Rating: 7

12 John Donnelly

Also dropped back to help cover the absence of Blanchfield, and made some excellent interceptions and turnovers in the first half, harassing for plenty of other ball too. Still nothing he could do about the peerless play of Cian Lynch as he helped turn the game for Limerick. Rating: 6

9. Adrian Mullen

Tore into the game like his team-mates, fairly ferocious in his tackling too, though faded somewhat in the second half. Chipped in with a point in the second half, never gave up the chase, just not the overall influence he would have desired. Rating: 6

24. Walter Walsh

Called into the starting line-up for the injured David Blanchfield, his first start all year, but even during Kilkenny’s dominance in the first half looked a little off the pace, shooting a wide early in the second half. Replaced by Alan Murphy on 48 minutes. Rating: 6

11. Martin Keoghan

As willing and able as ever, using his pace to win plenty of possession in the first half, before tiring a little on the second half, his accuracy fading too at times, Will O’Donoghue making his presence felt in front of him. Rating: 6

10. Tom Phelan

Defied his relative inexperience, their best player on the day. Despite taking a heavy hit early on from Will O’Donoghue, kept playing at a relentless pace, finishing with three points from play. Though he missed another scoring chance too, in the first half. Rating: 8

13. Billy Ryan

Struggled to get into scoring positions in the first half, despite Kilkenny’s dominance in the possession stakes. Replaced on 54 minutes by Cian Kenny, again threatening more than actually required. The Limerick full-back line had a big say in that however. Rating: 6

14. TJ Reid

Kilkenny’s TJ Reid leaves the field dejected as Limerick manager John Kiely celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Not quite vintage TJ Reid, missed a free late in the first half, from a distance he would normally put over in his sleep, before promptly making amends with a free from a far more difficult angle. Was still sprinting down the straight. Rating: 7

15. Eoin Cody

Excellent in the first half, his goal in the 10th minute brilliantly finished, catching the break under a high ball, before firing an unstoppable shot into the bottom corner. Despite plenty more possession, however, he couldn’t impact any more of the scoreboard. Rating: 7

The bench

Padraig Walsh for Fogarty (half-time), Alan Murphy for W Walsh (48 mins), Cian Kenny for Ryan (54 mins), Cillian Buckley for T Walsh (64 mins), R Hogan for Buckley (65, blood sub), Buckley for Donnelly (69 mins). Unable to make any impact on the scoreboard, Fogarty’s replacement somewhat surprising. Rating: 5

The management:

Tactically got everything right in the first half, Derek Lyng in charge for his first All-Ireland final, still he could only stand back in wonder and awe as Limerick proved exactly why they are now four-in-a-row champions. Rating: 7