Wexford looking for a new hurling manager as Darragh Egan’s term isn’t extended

Wexford county board has decided not to extend Darragh Egan’s initial two-year term as the county’s senior hurling manager.

The county retained their status in the provincial championship with a final round victory over Kilkenny in May, after losing to Dublin and Westmeath in their previous two games. In the league Wexford managed just one win, against Westmeath.

In 2022, Egan’s first season in charge, Wexford topped 1A before losing to Waterford in the league semi-finals. They finished third in the Leinster round-robin, defeated Kerry in the All-Ireland preliminary quarterfinals, and then lost by four points to Clare in the last eight.

It had been reported that the 2019 All-Ireland winning Tipperary coach was set to put forward a clear action plan based on feedback from the review of the 2023 campaign at a county board meeting on Tuesday evening. But instead the latter have begun the process of looking for his replacement.

Wexford GAA said on Monday the decision came “following the completion of a comprehensive review of the 2023 season.

“Wexford GAA wish to acknowledge and thank Darragh for the enormous efforts he and his back room team have made since his appointment in September 2021 and wish them all well for the future. The process to appoint a new senior hurling manager will now commence.”