Dublin have too much firepower for Donegal as they set up Cork semi-final clash

Kate Sullivan scores Dublin's second goal despite the tackle by Róisín Rodgers of Donegal during theTG4 Ladies' All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ladies’ SFC quarter-final: Donegal 0-6 Dublin 3-12

Dublin are through to a TG4 All-Ireland SFC semi-final showdown with Cork after they scored an impressive win over Ulster champions Donegal at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey on Sunday.

Mick Bohan’s side more or less bossed matters from the outset on an afternoon where Donegal, besides a small burst at the start of the second period, just never really got into their groove.

The hosts were 1-6 to 0-3 down at the midpoint but with Karen Guthrie sprung on the restart, Maxi Curran’s side did manage to get themselves back to within four thanks to a sharp opening to the second period.

But with Dublin getting to grips with that effort, they coasted for home during the remainder to book their place in the last four.

At the end of the first quarter, Donegal were hanging on as they trailed 0-3 to 0-1. Dublin had gone two up thanks to Martha Byrne and Carla Rowe.

Donegal opened their account through Niamh Hegarty on seven minutes but with Jodi Egan on the mark, the Dubs led 0-3 to 0-1.

On 17 minutes the visitors stole a real march when a direct ball into the area was plucked by Kate Sullivan and getting goal side of Abigail Temple Asokuh, she rolled home to the corner of the Donegal net.

Before the break, Dublin outscored their hosts by 0-3 to 0-2 with Hannah Tyrrell landing a brace of frees and Niamh Crowley also on the mark. Donegal finished out the opening period with a pair of Susanne White frees as they went in trailing by 1-6 led 0-3.

Donegal opened brightly after the restart with Guthrie and Niamh Hegarty landing frees. However, Dublin got to grips with that burst and a blistering unanswered return of 2-5 eventually eased them 12 clear by the 50th minute.

Sullivan nabbed her team’s second goal and before the end she set up Sinéad Aherne for their third goal to ease into the semi-finals.

DUBLIN: A Shiels; N Crowley (0-1), L Caffrey, N Donlon; L Magee (0-1), M Byrne (0-1), A Kane; E O’Dowd, J Dunne; C O’Connor (0-1), C Rowe (0-2), J Egan (0-1); H Tyrrell (0-3, two frees), K Sullivan (2-1), O Nolan.

Subs: E Gribben (0-1) for O’Connor (h-t), S Aherne (1-0) for Kane, N Hetherton and O’Connor (both 50), F O’Connell Bell for Donlon (55), C Darby for Sullivan (56).

DONEGAL: C Friel; N Carr, A Temple Asokuh, E Gallagher; A Boyle Carr, N McLaughlin, T Hegarty; R Rodgers, N McLaughlin; S White (0-2, two free), K Long, S McGroddy; N Hegarty (0-2, one free), K Herron, N Boyle.

Subs: K Guthrie (0-2, one free) for McGroddy, K Dowds for White (both h-t), C McGarvey for Temple Asokuh (50).

Referee: G McMahon (Mayo).