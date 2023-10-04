Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Leah Caffrey and Jennifer Dunne nominated for Player of the Year award

Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh in action against Leah Caffrey of Dublin during the All-Ireland final, both have been nominated for the 2023 Player of the Year award. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kerry’s Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh has been shortlisted for the TG4 women’s senior Player of the Year, alongside Dublin duo Leah Caffrey and Jennifer Dunne.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh, a three-time All Star, was also nominated for the Player of the Year award in 2022 when Donegal’s Niamh McLaughlin won the accolade. Ni Mhuircheartaigh finished the 2023 All-Ireland SFC as top scorer with a tally of 3-31, the second year in succession the Kerry forward ended the summer as the chief score-getter in women’s football.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh scored 1-7 in the All-Ireland final against Dublin in August but it wasn’t enough to deny Mick Bohan’s side a first Brendan Martin Cup triumph since 2020.

Caffrey was a central player in Dublin’s hard-working defence this season while Dunne offered a huge presence driving forward from midfield. Dunne scored 0-4 in Dublin’s semi-final win over Cork and added 0-2 against Kerry in the decider.

The nominees at intermediate level are Kildare’s Róisín Byrne, Clare’s Fidelma Marrinan and Antrim’s Orlaith Prenter.

The shortlist at the junior grade comprises Down’s Natasha Ferris, Limerick’s Róisín Ambrose and Fermanagh’s Bláithín Bogue.

The winners will be revealed at the 2023 TG4 All Star awards banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 18th.

TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Leah Caffrey (Dublin) Jennifer Dunne (Dublin) Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry)

TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Róisín Byrne (Kildare) Fidelma Marrinan (Clare) Orlaith Prenter (Antrim)

TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Róisín Ambrose (Limerick) Bláithín Bogue (Fermanagh) Natasha Ferris (Down)