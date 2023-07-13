Kerry unchanged for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Derry

Killian Spillane is not named in the Kerry panel for the All-Ireland semi-final against Derry. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Kerry are unchanged for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Derry. Killian Spillane, who sustained an injury in the Munster final against Clare, is not named in the panel despite manager Jack O’Connor’s hopes that he would be ready.

The match is a re-run of O’Connor’s first All-Ireland semi-final 19 years ago when Kerry won on the way to the manager’s first senior All-Ireland.

In the quarter-final the defending champions had a very impressive win over old rivals Tyrone, All-Ireland winners two years ago.

KERRY (SFC v Derry): Shane Ryan; Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White; Diarmuid O’Connor, Jack Barry; Dara Moynihan, Seán O’Shea, Adrian Spillane; Paudie Clifford, David Clifford (capt), Paul Geaney.

Subs: Shane Murphy, Tony Brosnan, Mike Breen, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Ruairí Murphy, Micheál Burns, Stephen O’Brien, Donal O’Sullivan, Dylan Casey, Seán O’Brien.