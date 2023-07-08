Galway melt in the acid of relentless Limerick aggression

At the final whistle John Kiely hugged everyone within arm’s reach. You could tell that he was trying to keep a cap on his emotions, but euphoria trampled all over his restraint. The significance of this Limerick performance was lost on nobody: powerful, emphatic, bullying, deadly. All of the things we used to say.

Nothing about Limerick’s summer had been simple, and there was a long period in the first half when it looked like all the doubts and questions had reached a reckoning. Galway were six points ahead, and missed a goal chance to streak further clear, and nothing about it felt fake or freakish.

In spite of all the promises the Limerick players would have made to each other over the last month, they were vulnerable again, just as they had been in the final quarter against Waterford, and in the first half of the Munster final, and at various times against Tipperary and Cork.

It was like one of those old black-and-white movies, where the damsel was tied to the tracks, and the train was coming with a head of steam, and glued to their seats, the audience couldn’t watch. Miraculously, those scenes never had a bloody ending. This summer, Limerick have become accustomed to the sound of the train.

For Limerick, it was their biggest win since the opening game in last year’s Munster championship, but the measure of this performance was far greater than the winning margin. Everything about it was restorative.

Kiely will point to the third quarter, as he often does, and the numbers in that period brooked no argument: Limerick racked up 1-5 and Galway scored twice. But the game swung on the closing minutes of the first half, when Limerick landed six scores to one in reply, reducing Galway’s lead from six points to one, and applying a bandage to the wound until they could do some stitching.

Darragh O’Donovan was at the heart of it: twice he played cross field passes into a pocket of space under the Hogan Stand for Aaron Gillane and Seamus Flanagan to score, and at the beginning of the sequence he struck a long point off his left. The Limerick crowd roared, as if a siege had been lifted.

And yet, in the middle of all this, Galway missed a chance that could have altered everything. Brian Concannon whipped on a ball that beat Nickie Quaid and struck Mike Casey’s hurley, standing in the last ditch, a yard from the goal line. Casey didn’t make any deliberate movement towards the ball, but he had put himself in a position where any luck would be jackpot.

After scoring a goal into Hill 16 once, with a shot that was all reflex and no planning, DJ Carey said that his hurley must have had eyes. Casey’s hurley had that kind of sight.

Ultimately, Galway couldn’t execute all of the things they knew were essential. Aaron Gillane destroyed them last year, and he did so again. His first goal after five minutes was a replica of the goal Henry Shefflin scored against Limerick in the first couple of minutes of the 2007 All-Ireland: just like Shefflin, Gillane ghosted around his marker on the edge of the square and fielded a drilled ball from behind.

Gillane finished the game with eight scores from nine shots, 2-1 from play. Limerick had 11 different scorers to Galway’s six. The All-Ireland champions are guided by the metrics. Kiely always talks about efficiency in their shooting, but they are also concerned about volume. In most of their championship games this summer their output had been down, but on Saturday night they discharged 40 shots, which is the least they expect. Something to build on.

Like so many other teams, Galway melted in the acid of Limerick’s aggression. After half-time they ramped up the pressure and the swarm tackling and body hits around the middle third, and Galway couldn’t cope. Their big players went missing.

Conor Whelan was a perfect example. He managed to get off four shots in the first half, he won contested ball against Mike Casey, Dan Morrissey and Barry Nash, and he was a constant threat. He opened Galway’s second half scoring with his third point of the game, just after the break, and didn’t have another possession until the third minute of stoppage time. He drifted out the field, lost in a crowd.

By half-time Brian Concannon was an early candidate for man of the match. He had landed three points from five shots, mopped up ball as an auxiliary wing back, and attacked from everywhere; in the second half, he disappeared. With 12 minutes to go he was replaced.

For Henry Shefflin, there is a lot to ponder. Galway are no better now than when he started. They are further away from beating Limerick than at any time in Kiely’s reign. For now, there is no other way to win the All-Ireland.