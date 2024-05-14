Meghana Dugyala: 'I liked the idea of a medicine course, and of working in healthcare, but I knew that I didn’t want to work with patients'

“I always knew that I was interested in science, and wanted to work in it.

“I liked the idea of a medicine course, and of working in healthcare, but I knew that I didn’t want to work with patients.

“I initially looked at genetics in DCU and biological sciences in Trinity, but I chose the BSc in advanced therapeutic technologies at RCSI because it was new and interesting, fusing digital technology with traditional science.

“In any course, you will find aspects that you do and don’t like. I really liked biology in school, so I found genetics and genomics quite interesting. I also enjoyed immunology and pharmaceutics. I found computational biology and data analytics difficult at the start as I am not used to coding, but have become more comfortable with them, and they’re making more sense to me now.

READ MORE

“I’m interested in connected health and digital devices. There are a lot of start-ups and companies in the areas of medical devices and wearable health, and this is an industry that will emerge more in the years to come.

“If I had one tip for students, it’s not to focus too much on the CAO points – if I had done that, I might not have put this course down. Focus on the course, the modules, and what you will be studying.”