Men’s intercounty captains call on GAA to make progress on issues surrounding playing conditions for women

Meath and Donegal players stand together during the national anthem wearing #unitedforequality T-shirts ahead of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies' SFC Round 2 game at Páirc Tailteann in Navan. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Male senior intercounty players have added their voice to the stance taken by their female counterparts, who continue to line out under protest in pursuit of improved player welfare conditions.

The captains of all the male senior intercounty squads, football and hurling, have called for progress to be made on the issues raised by female players in recent weeks.

It was announced in mid-June that all players competing in the All-Ireland Ladies’ Gaelic Football Championships and All-Ireland Camogie Championships would be doing so under protest for the rest of the season.

They engaged in the campaign due to a frustration over the lack of progress on a charter for minimum standards of player welfare.

READ MORE

The letter, addressed to the ‘leadership and management of the GAA’, states: “We, the 68 captains of the male senior intercounty teams, want to express our full support for our female colleagues and stand beside them #UnitedForEquality. As such, we are asking you to work with the Camogie Association, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and the Gaelic Players Association to discuss the steps necessary towards providing the minimum standards of welfare and care for female players for 2024. They cannot be expected to wait any longer.

“We do not accept that this is a matter solely for the two female governing bodies which is the response you have given to date. Among the GAA’s values is that of Community Identity. Community is at the heart of our Association. We know from our own communities that if our neighbour is struggling or requires help, the local GAA club steps forward to provide it.

“We know our female inter-county colleagues in the Gaelic games community are in need of support. They need help to provide basics such as medical support, nutritional support, access to facilities and financial support to offset travel expenses.

“Are you going to live that value of community, or will you allow this opportunity for positive change to pass us by? In the GAA we know and love, there would only be one answer to that question.”

Meanwhile, the Laois senior football men’s team are on the lookout for a new manager after Billy Sheehan stepped down from the role.

Sheehan managed the O’Moore County for the last two years. He was appointed on a two-year term with the possibility of a third, pending a review, but the former Laois player has decided against pursuing another season.

“Outgoing Laois senior football manager Billy Sheehan has informed Laois GAA officials following his review meeting that he is stepping down from this position,” read a statement from the Laois County Board.

“Laois GAA would like to thank Billy and his backroom team for their commitment and work with this panel for the past two years and wish them well for the future.

“Laois GAA will now establish an appointments committee to source a new football manager for the coming season.”

Laois had an encouraging run through the Tailteann Cup but their involvement in the competition ended with a disappointing 8-16 to 2-12 loss to Down at the semi-final stages..