Conor McCarthy drills the winner as Monaghan outlast Kildare to reach All-Ireland quarter-final

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final: Kildare 0-13 Monaghan 1-11

Monaghan aren’t done yet. After making things typically difficult for themselves by falling to Donegal last weekend, they needed a 74th-minute winner from Conor McCarthy in Tullamore to dig a tunnel to the quarter-final. They survived four clear goal chances for Kildare to keep their bib clean and live to fight another day. One of Kerry, Dublin and Armagh await – none of whom will welcome the sight of them.

Kildare will feel the weight of this for months. They put in the most cohesive and unyielding display of Glenn Ryan’s time in charge, suffocating Monaghan with a brilliantly-organised blanket defence that regularly allowed them to burgle turnover ball and break with gusto. Had they taken even one of their goal chances – particularly the three that came their way either side of half-time when they were impressively on top – they would surely have seen it out.

Coulda, would, shoulda. Monaghan hung in like a team who’ve seen some stuff in their time. Kildare were 0-11 to 1-5 up in the 42nd minute and were enjoying themselves. Led by Darren Hughes and Karl O’Connell – the two oldest players in the team – Monaghan took distinct pleasure in ruining their day. Kildare only scored two points in the closing half-hour. Monaghan scored six.

Their winner came as late as it possibly could. The clock was ticking up to 74 and Monaghan were holding possession around the Kildare 45, as if they were happy enough to take it to extra-time. But McCarthy gave it one last twinkle of his toes, bouncing off a tackle out on the left wing and turning inside to nail the winner and send the Monaghan support in the 7,893 crowd into orbit. Considering they’d already seen their minor make it to a first All-Ireland final since 1939 with a win over Kerry, the road home will have been enjoyable.

More enjoyable than the fare on show for much of this, certainly. At times, it devolved into the worst of these types of games. Both sides facing off from arm’s length, neither gaining anything since neither was venturing anything. Kildare were more inclined to kick the ball than Monaghan, although it was a marginal call.

They scored a mark and missed a mark, which at least was an indication that they were trying to move the ball. By contrast, when Gary Mohan kicked a first-half free into Jack McCarron in the Monaghan inside line, it earned him an earful when McCarron was quickly swallowed up and turned over.

Instead, Monaghan relied on runners from deep to try and break down the massed Kildare defence. It worked occasionally – O’Connell continued his fine year with a couple of incisions, Stephen O’Hanlon and McCarthy were dangerous too.

It was from one such move that Monaghan stuck the first goal, five minutes into proceedings. O’Hanlon was in livewire mood from the off and after wriggling around a tackle on the left of the Monaghan attack, he served up a dolly for McCarthy steaming through from wing back. The reformed inside forward duly buried the chance under Mark Donnellan and Monaghan were 1-1 to 0-2 ahead.

Kildare's Daniel Flynn reacts to missing a chance. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Kildare were impressively unperturbed by the setback, running up the next three points through Neil Flynn and Ben McCormack (twice). They were bad scores for Monaghan to concede, two coming from turnovers in the Kildare half and the other from an O’Hanlon shot that dropped short.

Vinny Corey’s side have been in enough scrapes at this stage though to know that a lot of the time, just doing Plan A better will eventually find a way. They stitched the next three scores in a row, all from Micheál Bannigan, two of them frees. It put Monaghan 1-4 to 0-5 ahead on 22 minutes and looking reasonably happy in themselves.

It was only a prelude to Kildare’s best spell of the game, however. They dominated the rest of the half as well as the 10 minutes after the restart, outscoring Monaghan by 0-6 to 0-1 in that period. McCormack, Neil Flynn (twice) and Darragh Kirwan all threw into the pot as Kildare forged into the lead by 0-11 to 1-5.

They could have had anything up to four goals as well. Beggan had two point-blank saves from Daniel and Neil Flynn. Kirwan rattled the crossbar, Daniel Flynn blazed the follow-up wide. Monaghan were living on a knife-edge and just about staying on the right side of it.

They sensed the trouble and roused themselves. Darren Hughes stole forward for a mark. Jack McCarron pinged his second outside-of-the-boot stunner of the day. Mohan took a mark just inside the 45 that was so cheap he looked half-embarrassed when he put his hand in the air to claim it on 54 minutes. He got over his sheepishness to stroke over a gorgeous effort to bring the margin back to one.

Into the business end of things, every attack a potential season ender. Monaghan were finding pockets now, turning back out of tackles and keeping attacks alive. Out of one such mishmash on 63 minutes, McCarthy drilled a brilliant score from the left-hand side to draw Monaghan level for the first time in a half an hour.

And he wasn’t done there. After Neil Flynn and McCarron swapped late frees, it was McCarthy who drilled the winner. Monaghan have had two wins and a draw in this championship so far, all three results gained with the last kick of the game.

They’re never dull, that’s for sure.

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, Shea Ryan, Eoin Doyle; David Hyland, Kevin Flynn (0-1), Jack Sargent; Kevin O’Callaghan, Kevin Feely; Paddy McDermott, Ben McCormack (0-4, one mark), Alex Beirne (0-2); Neil Flynn (0-5, three frees, one 45), Darragh Kirwan (0-1), Daniel Flynn.

Subs: Jack Robinson for McCormack (43 mins); Darragh Malone for Hyland (66); Paul Cribbin for D Flynn (70); Jimmy Hyland for N Flynn (73).

MONAGHAN: Rory Beggan (0-1, free); Ryan O’Toole, Kieran Duffy, Conor Boyle; Karl O’Connell, Dessie Ward, Conor McCarthy (1-2); Darren Hughes (0-1, mark), Killian Lavelle; Stephen O’Hanlon, Micháel Bannigan (0-3, two frees), Ryan McAnespie; Jack McCarron (0-3, one free), Gary Mohan (0-1, mark), Karl Gallagher.

Subs: Shane Carey for McAnespie (temp, 33 mins); Conor McManus for Gallagher (h-t); Ryan Wylie for Lavelle (temp, 42-43); Wylie for O’Toole (59); Colm Lennon for O’Connell (temp, 60-61); Kieran Hughes for Ward (69); Seán Jones for Carey (71).

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo).