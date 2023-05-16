Rory Gallagher steps down as Derry senior football manager

Rory Gallagher has stepped down as Derry senior football manager. Derry GAA confirmed on Tuesday night that Ciarán Meenagh, who had replaced Gallagher for Sunday’s Ulster final win over Armagh, would be remaining in charge for the rest of the season.

On Friday, Gallagher said he would ‘stepping back as Derry senior football manager,’ a somewhat ambiguous statement that did not totally rule out the possibility of a return later in the championship. However, this latest development means Gallagher is now no longer the Derry senior football boss.

“Derry GAA can today confirm that Rory Gallagher has stepped down as the county’s senior football manager,” stated Derry GAA. “Ciarán Meenagh will assume the role for the rest of the 2023 season. Derry GAA will be making no further comment at this time.”

It has been a tumultuous week since Gallagher’s former wife, Nicola, made a social media post with allegations of domestic abuse.

READ MORE

In response, Gallagher released a statement through his solicitor.

He said: “The allegations against me have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities. My focus over the past four years has been to protect our children from the ongoing turmoil in our family.

“I have left this matter in the hands of my legal team and ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this time.”

However, it was not until Friday before Gallagher announced he would not be on the sideline in Clones for the Ulster final. The Fermanagh native managed Derry to the Anglo Celt in 2022 and had guided them back to consecutive finals, but two days before the match it was confirmed he would not be managing the team on the day.

“I have advised Derry GAA that I am stepping back as Derry senior football manager with immediate effect,” he stated. “This decision is borne out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil. They will always be my priority.”

Derry beat Armagh after a penalty shootout on Sunday and are now preparing for the new All-Ireland round-robin series. However, Gallagher will not now have any involvement in the rest of their season and Tuesday night’s announcement by the Derry county board officially brings his time with the team to an end.