Cavan agree for all three bodies to share centre of excellence

Cavan GAA, Cavan LGFA and the Cavan Camogie Association have announced a Memorandum of Agreement in relation to the usage of the county’s Centre of Excellence.

With the three Gaelic games organisations aiming for full integration at national level in 2027, this is a significant development in Cavan – and will see teams from all associations share the facilities at the Polo Grounds Centre of Excellence beside Kingspan Breffni Park.

A working group was established to meet and agree a Memorandum of Agreement, which was signed last Friday.

“This agreement is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible environment for all our athletes,” commented Cavan GAA chairman Kieran Callaghan.

“By working together with LGFA and the Camogie Association, we can ensure that our facilities are developed to their fullest potential, benefiting the entire GAA community in Cavan.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Cavan LGFA chairman Philip Wilson: “We are excited about the opportunities this agreement presents. Sharing facilities and resources will not only improve our training and match-day experiences but also build stronger relationships between our organisations, promoting unity and mutual support.”

Cavan camogie will also benefit from the agreement.

“This is a historic day for camogie in Cavan,” said Cavan camogie chairman Shaen Woods. “The enhanced access to facilities and collaborative efforts will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and success of our sport. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this agreement will have on our players and the wider community.”