Roscommon give Mayo a rude awakening yet again after league title win

Roscommon’s Conor Hussey celebrates at the final whistle after the win over mayo in the Connacht SFC quarter-final at Hastings MacHale Park in Castlebar. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht SFC quarter-final: Mayo 0-10 Roscommon 2-8

On a weekend of shocks to open the championship, Roscommon sprang a major coup in Hastings Insurance MacHale Park on Sunday afternoon. It extended the county’s remarkable record of defeating Mayo in each of the four years that they entered the championship as league winners, joining 1970, 2001, 2019.

This season they had only a week to enjoy the status before the championship reverse, which was well orchestrated and executed by a focused Roscommon, driven by excellent performances from Diarmuid Murtagh and Enda Smith.

Mayo had themselves to blame and looked off key, hustled out of their stride and by the end were panicking and shot-shy. The home supporters in a crowd of 19,361 were unhappy with referee Noel Mooney’s disproportionate free count but there were too many underperforming players on the day.

The foundation was laid in a strange first half, which produced just two scores – a point each – in the first 20 minutes. Conditions, windy and wet, didn’t facilitate slick, fast-moving football. Mayo did, however, make the best of the early running. Tommy Conroy, who started his first championship match since the 2021 All-Ireland final, got clear courtesy of Ryan O’Donoghue, but was forced into a fisted effort that went wide.

In the eighth minute, Paddy Durcan’s high ball into Aidan O’Shea was broken for Stephen Coen but his fierce shot rattled the frame and bounced out harmlessly.

Mayo huffed and puffed but their accuracy with the wind behind them was poor and the match opened up for Roscommon when a penalty was awarded in the 25th minute for a foul on David Murray after a shot had been blocked. Enda Smith slotted the kick without fuss and the lead, 1-2 to 0-1, looked like it could last the afternoon given the rate of scoring.

It appeared to fire up the home side and in the space of a few minutes, they had recouped the goal with points from Paddy Durcan and two dead ball kicks by goalkeeper Colm Reape.

Despite intense pressure on Conor Carroll’s kick-out, Roscommon managed to retrieve most of his, at times, almost comically delayed restarts, which had the crowd hooting like a pantomime audience. Just when Mayo looked like they had it cracked with a couple of turnovers, they conceded another goal.

Ciarán Lennon’s shot was well blocked by his opposite number Jack Carney only for the rebound to be driven soccer style into the net by Donie Smith for a 2-2 to 0-4 half-time lead.

It wasn’t that four points was an enormous lead but in the conditions, it represented a challenge.

Initially, Mayo rose to it. They scored four of the first five points after the break – McHugh raiding from the back, Matthew Ruane, Conroy, finally finding space, and Aidan O’Shea, with just a Diarmuid Murtagh free in response.

In retrospect, O’Shea’s point looked like a watershed. He had been bustling around to fairly good effect, forcing a couple of 45s and putting in a diving block on Diarmuid Murtagh in the first half and in general acting as an irritant.

He was a reluctant shooter though and tended to seek the offload. After O’Donoghue had forced a turnover on a kick-out and passed to O’Shea, he had options and could have gone for the jugular but decided to reduce the margin to a point 0-8 to 2-3.

The problem was that Roscommon wouldn’t let up, their defence blocked all the main approaches and their lively forwards were a constant threat on the break. The lead wouldn’t go away either. In fact it was extended and by the hour Roscommon led again by three after two Diarmuid Murtagh scores.

Cillian O’Connor, on a temporary replacement, cut the deficit again but after a sustained spell of Mayo possession in attack, they processed the ball backwards and forwards but Roscommon stood strong. It needed some cool-headed shooting as they weren’t giving up easy frees or conceding open space,

When the attack finally broke down with a turnover it was greeted like a penalty on the goal-line in rugby for the defending team. The break was on and Diarmuid Murtagh again made no mistake.

Worse followed for Mayo when Reape’s kick-out was intercepted and Conor Cox pointed. Six minutes of injury-time didn’t move the dial and once again, Mayo face a painful inquest even though they will have plenty of time to conduct it.

For Roscommon it’s back to Hyde Park in two weeks and a clash with champions Galway, who they have already beaten in the league. A real coup for new manager Davy Burke.

MAYO: Colm Reape (0-2, one free, one 45); Donnchadh McHugh (0-1), Conor Loftus, Jack Coyne; Eoghan McLaughlin, Stephen Coen, Paddy Durcan (0-1); Jordan Flynn, Diarmuid O’Connor; Fionn McDonagh, Jack Carney, Matthew Ruane (0-1); Aidan O’Shea (0-1), Ryan O’Donoghue (0-2, two frees), Tommy Conroy (0-1).

Subs: Darryl McHale for McDonagh, Darren McHale for McDonagh (both 52 mins), Jason Doherty for McLaughlin, Conor McStay for Flynn (both 62), Cillian O’Connor for Ruane (69).

Temporary sub: Cillian O’Connor (0-1) for McHale (53-69).

ROSCOMMON: Conor Carroll; Conor Daly, Brian Stack, David Murray; Conor Hussey, Niall Daly, Eoin McCormack; Enda Smith (1-1, penalty), Keith Doyle; Ciaráin Murtagh, Dylan Ruane, Ciarán Lennon; Donie Smith (1-0), Diarmuid Murtagh (0-6, four frees), Ben O’Carroll.

Subs: Conor Cox (0-1) for D Smith (60 mins), Richard Hughes for N Daly (67), Niall Kilroy for Ruane (69), Cian Connolly for O’Carroll (72).

Temporary subs: Cian McKeown for Lennon (53-ft).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan).