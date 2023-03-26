Galway to face Mayo in league final after victory over Kerry

Allianz National Football League, Division One: Galway 1-13 Kerry 0-14

Galway finished stronger to stay ahead of Kerry in the Pearse Stadium on Sunday in Division One of the football league. The result qualifies Pádraig Joyce’s team for a league final against neighbours Mayo, a pairing last seen 22 years ago when Mayo won the league but Galway recovered to win the All-Ireland.

The winners had a bit more poke up front than the All-Ireland champions and with Shane Walsh flawless from five frees and energetic contributions off the bench from Damien Comer, happily making a first appearance since an awful looking injury in the opening match of the season in Castlebar, and Rob Finnerty.

Kerry’s big names didn’t click on the afternoon. David Clifford was kept scoreless from play and just two forwards, Paudie Clifford and Seán O’Shea scored from play.

On what started as a beautiful spring afternoon in Salthill – but ended in a familiar downpour – Galway set about their task with purpose. Their forwards moved well. Shane Walsh, reintegrated after his extended close season, looked menacing and Tom Culhane, his own injury woes behind him was a lively presence in the full forwards.

Within seconds of the throw-in, Shane Murphy was called on to make a save from Johnny Heaney after a determined run by Paul Conroy.

Their defence was attentive and gave the All-Ireland champions little space but Kerry didn’t exactly play like their lives depended on it. Little things went wrong. David Clifford missed a free that opponents would normally just concede and brother Páidí, with a clear run had his shot deftly saved by Bernard Power, who would make another fine save in the second half from O’Shea at the cost of a converted 45.

They began to pick off scores from farther back: Tom O’Sullivan and Barry Dan O’Sullivan had a couple each but the big score of the half came at the very end of the first half when Conroy’s shot for a point appeared tom be falling short but its descent deceived Murphy, who could only watch as it ricocheted off the woodwork into the net.

Suitably stung, Kerry knocked off the last two scores in injury-time through Gavin White and a free from Seán O’Shea for a 1-7 to 0-7 Galway interval lead.

Kerry restarted vigorously with two O’Shea points, a free and a lovely wide-angled effort but as the match progressed, the visitors never levelled scores. Galway always did enough to stay in front if on occasion only narrowly.

Comer came on in the 42nd minute and quickly scored a trademark point after a bustling catch had made enough room for the kick. Although David Clifford registered a couple of frees, Galway finished better and in an impressive bout of keep-ball, ran down the clock at the end, their two-point lead undiminished.

GALWAY: Bernard Power; Johnny McGrath, Seán Kelly (capt), Seán Fitzgerald; Dylan McHugh, John Daly (0-1), Cian Hernon; Paul Conroy (1-0), John Maher (0-2); Matthew Tierney (0-1), Johnny Heaney, Peter Cooke; Tomo Culhane (0-1), Shane Walsh (0-5f), Cathal Sweeney (0-1). Sub: Jack Glynn for Hernon (half-time), Damien Comer (0-1) for Culhane (42 mins), Robert Finnerty (0-1) for Maher (54 mins), Daniel O’Flaherty for Heaney (72 mins).

KERRY: Shane Murphy; Dylan Casey, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan (0-2); Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White (0-1); Jack Barry, Barry Dan O’Sullivan (0-2); Ruairí Murphy, Seán O’Shea (0-5, 0-2f, 0-2 45s), Paudie Clifford (0-2); Tony Brosnan, David Clifford (capt; 0-2f), Donal O’Sullivan. Subs: Dara Moynihan for R Murphy (half-time), Diarmuid O’Connor for BD O’Sullivan (41 mins), Killian Spillane for D O’Sullivan (46 mins), Graham O’Sullivan for Casey (52 mins), Paul Geaney for P Murphy (67 mins),

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).