League turbulence hasn’t shaken Wexford faith in long-term planning

It is two years since the launch of a five-year strategic plan, described at the time by county chair Micheál Martin as “the most ambitious in the history of Wexford GAA”.

It attracted attention because of the involvement of high-profile names from other sports, all of whom had the county in common. Most publicity attached to Billy Walsh, boxing coach of Team USA, and former rugby international Gordon D’Arcy but there were other very well-regarded coaches, such as Shane McCormack (athletics) and Ciarán Deely (soccer).

These high-performance advisers came on board to volunteer their expertise and according to Martin, the plan is proceeding well with key appointments made last year.

“Billy was home last week and in with the team and the management and he would link in on an ongoing basis. The likes of Billy and Gordon are doing it for the love of the game in the county and we’re very grateful for that.”

The more granular details have also been attended to since the launch.

“We’ve appointed a director of hurling, Niall Williams, last September so there’s a huge amount happening in that space. He’s working with Darragh [Egan, Wexford manager] and we have a hurling advisory committee, chaired by Adrian Fenlon [1996 All-Ireland winner].

“There is a plan that has been developed in conjunction with the Billy Walsh’s and key parts of that were the appointment of the director of hurling and a director of athletic development, which were completed last year so we’re still at a relatively early stage.”

He accepts that long-term strategies can appear almost theoretical when set against day-to-day realities. This season’s hurling league hasn’t gone to plan. Injuries have weakened the available teams and disappointing results hit a nadir with a massive home defeat by Clare.

“This has been a challenging league,” according to Martin, “but to an extent it’s been a perfect storm with the injury situation.

“There is however an acceptance across all supporters that last year we were really flying and winning games with a core group of players and it didn’t really bear fruit during the summer. It’s a different season this year and will be judged by what happens in the Leinster championship.

“That’s accepted across the county but there was still a level of disappointment with the Clare match. When you’re at home there is an expectation that you’ll be competitive at the very least.”

For Martin, there is a philosophical issue at the heart of development plans for the team. Although every county is chasing success and the most achievable version of best practice they can muster, he sees the constant upping of the ante as the equivalent of an arms’ race.

“Like any plan, the more digging you do and the more best practice you research the more you know you have to do. There’s no end to what you can do when you look at the Limericks of the world and even rugby – even though rugby is a professional sport and we’re supposed to be an amateur association.

“This has been mentioned and is something we have to look at. Even the top of the club game has gone to a level where the same people who service professional games are in that space.

“If one county goes a particular route, other counties will follow. We probably do have to hit the reset button but, until that happens, anyone who has serious ambitions about performing at the top end of football and hurling will follow suit.

“There is an expectation from everyone, players, supporters, ourselves – officers. Nobody – and I’m talking in a generic sense – wants their county to fall behind and it’s of relevance when you’re drawing up and implementing a plan based on good practice. You do look at the professional codes, especially the successful rugby set-ups we have in the country at present.

“The people who service that are professionals – it’s a business and I’d say every county board has been approached in terms of what they can provide and what elite sport looks like. If you’re not part of that, you’re going to fall behind even though at times you have to check yourself that this an amateur association.

“When you’re implementing a plan in terms of the various pieces of the jigsaw, the technical, the tactical, the sports psychology, S+C, nutrition. Every piece of that jigsaw is effectively a business and has to be resourced.

“The Ard-Stiúrthóir spoke about addressing this.”

This references the concern expressed about the level of resources being ploughed into the intercounty game, in his annual report to Congress by Tom Ryan, the GAA’s DG.

“The size and cost of backroom personnel of senior intercounty teams is becoming simply unsustainable,” wrote Ryan.

“The values of the association are being eroded with each paid addition to the backroom team and voluntary roles are in danger of becoming a thing of the past. We need to support our treasurers more vigorously on this matter.”

The problem is that no county wants to make the first move on this and end up getting left behind, as Martin emphasises.

“At the same time when you’re making a decision on what is best for your county, you don’t want to compromise that.”