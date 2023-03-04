Weekend National Football League previews

SATURDAY

Division One

Armagh v Donegal, Box-It Athletic Grounds, 7.30 – Live TG4: Strange to think how much things have changed since this pair had a running battle in last year’s league. Armagh gamed the system to escape full disciplinary rigours whereas Donegal took theirs on the chin. It appeared to pay off when they beat a listless Armagh in Ulster but within weeks the tables had turned in what was Michael Murphy’s last intercounty match.

The dispiriting loss of Patrick McBrearty may have affected Donegal morale but a good revival last week salvaged a point against Galway and with both sides on three, Armagh slightly ahead, this could put a bit of daylight between the winners and relegation. Kieran McGeeney’s team have been sustaining a higher recent level of performance. Verdict: Armagh

Division Two

Derry v Dublin, Celtic Park, 5.0 – Live on RTÉ: Given the gap they have already opened up at the top of the table, it feels like a precursor to a Division Two league final between these two teams. But in many ways this game stands on its own merits. Rory Gallagher will target it as a big opportunity for his emerging team to take Dublin’s scalp, a significant milestone for any side hoping to challenge for the big prize later this year.

As for Dublin, they will know this is the first real cauldron test of their season. The worry for Dessie Farrell is they haven’t shown any spark of form to suggest they are better than Derry right now. Gallagher’s side have been the best team in the division by a distance and while this is their biggest test so far, they have the ability to see it through. Verdict: Derry

Division Four

Laois v Waterford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 6.0: Laois were caught a bit on the hop last week when losing the initiative to Wicklow although apparently cruising in both the match and promotion race. Waterford endured another defeat and some gloomy words from manager Ephie Fitzgerald. No upswing in sight. Verdict: Laois

SUNDAY [2.0 unless stated]

Division One

Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, 12.45 – Deferred, TG4: Recent league meetings between the counties have been super-tight, including two years ago when an outrageous defying of gravity got Monaghan both extra-time and a late winner in the relegation playoff. Vinny Corey must be pleased with how they followed their poorest display of the season in Kerry with two wins to keep their Houdini status on track. If this maintains the pattern of well-contested matches, Monaghan will fancy themselves but Galway have been playing well with Matthew Tierney in form. Closure has been trickier. Verdict: Galway

Tyrone v Kerry, O’Neill’s Healy Park, 12.45 – Live TG4: A resonant pairing and with plenty on the line. Kerry have been fitful as they regather themselves but the win over Armagh was positive and controlled. Stefan Okunbor could be the answer at centrefield and injured players are making their way back. Although Jack O’Connor disowned any interest in the league last week, a win here would elevate their prospects of reaching the final. Tyrone are in an awful rut. If they got a free pass last year on the uninspiring basis that they never defend an All-Ireland well, this season to date has been equally listless and their lack of intensity in the tackle indicated a big fall-off in what was a KPI for the team. Lose this and relegation starts to crystallise. Verdict: Kerry

Roscommon v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 2.45 – Live, TG4: Roscommon picked up a puncture last week and it will be interesting to see how quickly they can mend it. This is a championship rehearsal but it’s hard to see what would be gained by not trying. Mayo under Kevin McStay have put serious effort into performance and turning it into points and it would be odd were Mayo to soft-pedal this. They showed good composure after falling behind against Tyrone. Monaghan’s stickiness spiked Roscommon’s big guns Enda Smith and Ciarán Murtagh and that won’t have been lost on the visitors. A win for either team puts them into the league final, which is being currently treated like the red lines on an antigen test. Verdict: Mayo

Division Two

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park: Clare have probably been the unluckiest team in the league this season – a couple of narrow late defeats pushing them towards the bottom of the Division Two table. Colm Collins and his men might well ultimately rue the points they left behind against Kildare and Dublin especially. Cork have shown good form since their opening day loss to Meath. Verdict: Cork

Louth v Kildare, Ardee: Kildare have received plenty of criticism over the last week and given their precarious standing now in the division, if there is not a response from Glenn Ryan’s players in Ardee then serious questions will be asked as to where this team is going. Louth have been decent without setting the world alight. Playing three goalkeepers in four games is not ideal and up against a team that must win at all costs, Louth could be edged out on home soil. Verdict: Kildare

Limerick v Meath, Gaelic Grounds: Limerick’s fate already seems determined in this division, and the shipping of six goals last week will have done nothing for team confidence. Meath have already scored nine goals in the league and while they were beaten by Louth at home last weekend, Colm O’Rourke’s men know a win here should steer them clear off relegation waters. Verdict: Meath

Division Three

Fermanagh v Tipperary, Ederney, 1.0: The Munster final of 2020 seems a long time ago now for a Tipperary outfit on the slide. They have picked up only one point from their four games and through a mix of injuries and unavailable players, there’s a sense the party is over for Tipp. Fermanagh have been the division’s late-goal specialists and with home advantage they will fancy chalking up a third successive win. Verdict: Fermanagh

Cavan v Down, Breffni Park, 2.0 – Live on BBC iPlayer: This could be the tightest game of the day in the division, as Down have certainly made progress under Conor Laverty, the victory over Westmeath last week reigniting their promotion chances. Cavan have been the form team in the division, but Mickey Graham’s men will need their best display of the campaign to get over the visitors. Cavan are slight favourite, and have a better scoring and defensive record, but don’t be surprised if this one finishes level. Verdict: Draw

Westmeath v Antrim, Cusack Park: Antrim’s dramatic late loss to Fermanagh last week has taken the wind out of any chances they still harboured for promotion. Andy McEntee’s men are now well and truly in a battle for survival in the division. Westmeath suffered a blow last week against Down, but Dessie Dolan’s men should have enough around the middle third to respond here with a win. Verdict: Westmeath

Longford v Offaly, Pearse Park: Paddy Christie’s Longford started the year off with an encouraging O’Byrne Cup triumph, but they have struggled to maintain that momentum. Last week’s draw against Tipperary was the first point they picked up in the campaign. Offaly are still in with a shot at promotion, but winning here is a must. Verdict: Offaly

Division Four

London v Carlow, Ruislip, 1.0: Despite the walloping in Carrick, Carlow have given themselves mid-table aspirations and a win here would put clear blue water between them and the bottom two. Not an easy venue but the visitors have a shot. Verdict: Carlow

Wicklow v Leitrim, Aughrim, 1.30: A good test for both counties after last week’s excellent win over leaders Laois by Wicklow and Leitrim’s bounce back after defeat in Wexford. Andy Moran’s side are top of the table and joint highest scorers, with Cork, in the whole league. Verdict: Leitrim

Sligo v Wexford, Markievicz Park: Sligo’s disappointing start to the campaign, a well outgunned defeat by Laois, has given way to steady improvement in performance results. Wexford aren’t without hopes either but their window of opportunity should close here. Verdict: Sligo