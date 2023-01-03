Paul Mannion back in light training with Kilmacud Crokes after ankle surgery

Paul Mannion has resumed light training with Kilmacud Crokes.

The Dublin forward is back running but he has not taken part in football drills or any contact work yet.

Crokes will face Kerins O’Rahillys in an All-Ireland club senior football semi-final at Croke Park on Sunday and while management have indicated they are unsure if Mannion will even tog out for the game, it is still noteworthy progress for him to be back training.

Mannion required surgery after suffering an ankle injury in September. He had the screws removed in late November and though his main ambitions revolve around Dublin over the months ahead, the longer Crokes remain in the club championship the greater chance it gives him of featuring for the Stillorgan outfit.

Speaking after their Leinster club final win last month, Crokes manager Robbie Brennan said: “He’s doing rehab, he’s one of these guys, top athletes, who recovers quite quickly so he’s making quick strides and we’ll see how he is come January.

“The target was the end of January from the physios and medical team, so it’s whether we can fast-track that enough to get him back in time.”

The All-Ireland club finals will take place at Croke Park on January 22nd.