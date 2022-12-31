Jonny Cooper retires from intercounty football

Dublin footballer Jonny Cooper has announced his retirement after an 11-year career at intercounty level.

The Na Fianna club man won seven All-Irelands with Dublin and was twice named an All Star.

“Going to Hill 16 from hip height with my mother had me completely hooked,” said Cooper in a social media statement announcing his retirement.

“I have had the immense honour and pleasure to play on the Dublin Senior Football Team for 11 years. The time is now right for me to move on to the next chapter and to say thank you to many.

“To the loyal and passionate Dublin supporters. Many times electricity ran through my veins - I have never felt more alive than in front of you. I appreciate this deep connection; your support on the good days and the not so good days is unrivalled.”

Cooper’s last appearance in a Dublin shirt came during an All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry in the 2022 championship.