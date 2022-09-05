Former Dublin and Bohs ‘keeper Shane Supple added to Meath coaching ticket

Former Bohemians goalkeeper Shane Supple has been added to the Meath coaching staff. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Colm O’Rourke has added former Dublin and Bohemians goalkeeper Shane Supple to his Meath senior football management ticket.

O’Rourke has also acquired the services of two key members of the management set-up that guided the Meath women’s team to consecutive All-Ireland titles in 2021 and 2022, Eugene Eivers and Paul Garrigan.

With Eamonn Murray recently stepping down as Meath women’s boss, that all-conquering management team has now split. Eivers, who previously worked under Jim McGuinness during his spell as Donegal manager, will be in charge of strength and conditioning while highly-rated trainer Garrigan will be operating as team coach.

Supple, who was formerly on the books of Ipswich Town, is a GAA academy goalkeeping coach in the county and joins the Meath backroom team as a coach to the goalkeepers. Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan were previously confirmed as selectors.