Two bronze medals for Richael Timothy at world championships

Richael Timothy ended the Irish paralympic team’s track campaign at the world championships on a high on Tuesday, picking up two bronze medals. The C3 paracycling competitor finished third in the scratch race and, thanks to that performance, sealed third place overall in the multi-event Omnium.

She had previously finished second with a new personal best and national record in the individual pursuit on Wednesday, third in the 200m time trial on Friday and third in the 500M time trial on Monday. Those events all counted towards the Omnium score.

“I’m happy with a medal. I kind of knew against the sprinters that I would have to go [attack]. It was very negative, no one was really trying anything because it was such a small group as well, but I suppose a medal is a medal so I’m happy with it now. I’m kind of used to bronze and 4th places so it’s good going into next year and we’ll see what we can do.”

She and the rest of the paracycling team will compete in the road events later this week, with the time trial and road races on their schedule.

“I think in cycling confidence is everything. I suppose I’ll get through the time trial on Thursday and then we’ll see, the road race should be good.”

Also in action on Tuesday was Dino Jeffers, the 52 year old competing for the first time at the world championships. He lined out in the qualifiers of the BMX Freestyle Flatland event, netting 33rd. Only the top 16 progress, but he took satisfaction from his worlds participation.

“The competition was a great experience, I was very nervous as it was hard competing with all the top pro riders, but I did my best and had a brilliant time. I’m really proud to have been a part of such an important competition.”

Irish riders were in action in the non-world championships BMX Racing: Challenge run off in connection with the worlds. Of those, Evan Bartley was 3rd in the boys 12 category, while Reuben Byrne was 6th in the boys 14 category.

Racing continues on Wednesday with Lara Gillespie concluding Ireland’s non-paralympic track world championship campaign with participation in the women’s omnium. Darren Rafferty and Dean Harvey will compete in the under 23 men’s time trial.

Meanwhile the paracycling riders begin their road campaign with Declan Slevin competing in the MH3 time trial and Allister MacSorley contesting the MH4 TT.

There will also be Irish riders in action in the BMX Racing: Challenge events.