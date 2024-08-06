Olympics Day 11: Irish in action and best of the rest as Kellie Harrington and showjumpers go for gold

Irish in action

9am: Jake Passmore (Diving – 3m springboard qualifying)

From 9am: Shane Sweetnam, Daniel Coyle (Equestrian – Showjumping Individual final)

9.05am: Sophie O’Sullivan, Sarah Healy (Athletics – 1,500m qualifying heats)

From 10am: Finn Lynch (Sailing – Dinghy medal race)

From 10.20am: Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker (Athletics – 400m repechage)

4.30pm: Cycling Track Team pursuit

10.06pm: Kellie Harrington (Boxing – women’s 60kg final v China’s Wenlu Yang)

Another medal day for the Irish in Paris. Just a case of what hue? And how many?

Kellie Harrington – a Freewoman of Dublin City, as we know, and surely also worthy of a proper waxwork in the National Wax Museum at this stage if not an actual portrait in the National Art Gallery – is the last Irish boxer standing and facing off against Chinese top-seed Wenlu Yang in the 60kg final.

These are old foes, dating back as far as the 2016 world championships where Yang defeated Harrington in the final.

Harrington’s passage to the final in Paris has been hugely impressive with 5-0 wins over Italy’s Alessia Mesiano and Colombia’s Angie Vald and a wonderful 4-1 win over Brazil’s Beatiz Ferreira (a repeat of that Tokyo final) in the semi-final.

Harrington is 34, Yang is 33. They know the score, and know what it will take to win gold. But Harrington’s vibe throughout has been one of a boxer in control, capable of mixing it and also changing styles. She has already made history by becoming the first Irish woman to win medals at successive Olympic Games. Harrington can embellish that history by making it back-to-back gold medals.

Shane Sweetnam and horse James Kann Cruz of Team Ireland compete in the Jumping Individual Qualifier on Day 10 of the Olympic Games at Chateau de Versailles on Monday in Versailles. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

It’s also a big day for the showjumpers at the equestrian arena in Versailles. Payback time, perhaps, after promising so much in the team event last Friday only to miss out late on. Shane Sweetnam on James Kann Cruz and Daniel Coyle on Legacy qualified superbly (in second and third place respectively) which means they will be among the last of 30 riders out in the final.

The morning action at the track will be tinged with sadness after the news last night that European champion Ciara Mageean was forced out of the 1,500m heats due to an Achilles injury. Ireland’s hopes are now with Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan.

Six athletes from each heat advance to the semi-final: O’Sullivan is in heat one and Healy in heat two.

Worth a watch

Beatrice Colli of Team Italy climbs during the Women's Speed Climbing seeding heats on Day 10 of the Olympic Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue on Monday in Paris. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Men’s Speed Climbing

One of those madcap so-called urban sports which have been added to the Olympic programme, Speed Climbing breaks clear from being a part of the Combined discipline in Tokyo for its very own stand-alone event.

It’s fast. It’s furious. It’s compelling.

Unfortunately, there are no Irish qualified this year.

The newly constructed facility at Le Bourget – which will be left as a legacy for use by the community post-Olympics – will see athletes scale the 15m-high wall (featuring a route of 20 hand holds and 11 foot holds) in less than six seconds.

USA teenager Sam Watson is the gold medal favourite with Indonesia’s Veddriq Leonardo, Italy’s Matteo Zurloni and Frenchman Bassa Mawem also among the main contenders.