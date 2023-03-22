Michael Conlan to fight Luis Alberto Lopez for world title in Belfast

Michael Conlan will try to win a world featherweight title at the second attempt when he challenges IBF champion Luis Alberto Lopez on May 27th at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Lopez captured the title last December, beating Josh Warrington in his home base of Leeds to grind out a majority decision.

“Belfast hasn’t had a big world title fight in six years. Michael’s fans have travelled far and wide throughout his career and now they get to create the cauldron-like atmosphere that the SSE Arena is known for in the biggest fight of his career.

“Luis Alberto Lopez is a very dangerous fighter and a fantastic champion that has a reputation of going to the enemy’s backyard and upsetting the apple cart, so we are in for a barnburner on May 27th,” said Conlan Boxing CEO Jamie Conlan.

Conlan (18-1, 9 KOs) turned pro in 2017 after a decorated Irish amateur career that included two Olympic berths, an Olympic bronze medal, and gold medals at the World Championships, European Championships, and Commonwealth Games.

“This is a large opportunity. Fighting for the world title in Belfast is something I’ve always dreamed of, and I will be taking this opportunity with both hands.” Conlan said. “The SSE Arena will be buzzing, and I will do everything I can to bring a world title home. Credit to Lopez for coming to Belfast, but I am taking his title. He is not prepared for what is coming his way on May 27th. Ireland will see a new champion crowned.”