Cian McPhillips and Mark English cruise into 800m semi-finals

Ireland's Cian McPhillips wins his 800 metres heats ahead of Peter Bol of Australia and Bryce Hoppel of the United States on day four of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Photograph: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Cian McPhillips and Mark English both displayed stunning composure to win their way through the uber competitive heats of the 800 metres on day four at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

McPhillips produced the best run of his life, the 23-year-old from Longford winning the fourth of the seven heats in 1:44.91, affording himself a fist pump as he crossed the line, as well he might.

With only the top three in each heat progressing, plus three more non-fastest qualifiers, McPhillips was undaunted by the world-class experience of his opposition.

Sitting in fifth at the bell, passed in 52 seconds, he moved majestically up to third around the final bend, then kicked into the lead down the homestretch to get past Bryce Hoppel from the US, and Tyrice Taylor from Jamaica, who took second and third, as Peter Bol from Australia, who has run 1:42.55, faded to fourth.

Then came English in heat five, the 32-year-old from Donegal already enjoying the best season of his life. He finished third, also booking his place in Thursday’s semi-finals with something in reserve.

This was a much faster affair, as the field reached the bell in 51.76 seconds, but he kept his cool and moved into second down the homestretch, the win there going to Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi from Kenya in 1:45.06,

In the end English finished third in 1:45.13, with Italy’s Francesco Pernici nailling second just ahead of him in 1:45.11.

Both McPhillips and English will be back inside the National Stadium for the 800m semi-finals on Thursday, set for 1.45pm Irish time, with every chance now of adding their name to the final list.

Ireland have never before had a finalist in the World Championship 800m, men or women. Only the top two in each of the three semi-finals, plus the two fastest non-qualifiers, will make that final showdown.

Heat three featured teen phenom Cooper Lutkenhaus, who ran 1:42.27 at age 16, to finish second in the US trials, but he couldn’t repeat that finishing speed here, in a slow-paced race, and ended seventh, clocking 1:47.68.