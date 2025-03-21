Kate O’Connor in silver medal position at World Indoors ahead of final two events

Ireland’s Kate O’Connor reacts while competing in the shot put in the women's pentathlon at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Photograph: Nikola Krstic/Inpho

A magnificent morning session in Nanjing, China has put Kate O’Connor on course to win another medal in the pentathlon, this time on the global stage as she sits in second place at the World Indoor Championships.

Just 12 days after O’Connor made history as the first Irish senior medal winner in a multi-event at the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, the 24-year-old from Dundalk has raised the bar again, setting personal bests in two of the three morning events, with only the long jump and the 800m to come.

It’s 19 years since Derval O’Rourke last won a medal for Ireland on this stage, with her gold in the 60m hurdles in Moscow in March 2006, just two years on from an Irish men’s 4x400m relay bronze in 2004.

O’Connor currently sits in second with her 2,889 points, with European Indoor champion Saga Vanninen of Finland ahead of her on 2,967, then two US athletes in Taliyah Brooks (2,882) and Timara Chapman (2,809).

Starting with a personal best of 8.30 seconds in the 60m hurdles, O’Connor then cleared 1.81m in the high jump, the best in that event outright, before setting another personal best of 14.64 in the shot put.

Ireland’s Kate O’Connor competing in the Women’s Pentathlon at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China. Photograph: Nikola Krstic/Inpho

The long jump starts at 10.42am Irish time, then the 800m at 1.15pm − the event O’Connor won outright in Apeldoorn.

In all, Ireland has won a total of 10 World Indoor medals since 1987, by six different athletes, plus that one relay bronze. O’Connor is looking to become only the third Irish woman after Sonia O’Sullivan and O’Rourke to win a medal at the championships.

The Championships are being shown live on BBC2.