Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke fourth in 400m final at World Athletics Championships

Faraway, again so agonisingly close, Rhasidat Adeleke ran herself into a magnificent fourth place in the new world order of women’s 400 metres running.

For 300 metres the dream was alive, Adeleke once again looking to go where no Irish woman has gone before, taking on the best one-lap runners in the world on another suffocatingly hot night inside the National Athletics Stadium in Budapest.

By the finish though Marileidy Paulino from the Dominican Republic was the clear winner, the 26 year-old improving her lifetime best to 48.76 seconds, Natalia Kaczmarek from Poland winning silver in 49.57.

Nailing third just ahead of Adeleke was Sada Williams from Barbados in 49.60, third in the event last year too, before Adeleke crossed the line in fourth, running 50.13, her effort absolutely complete.

After Ciara Mageean’s close fourth in the 1,500m final on Tuesday, Adeleke was looking to become only the third ever Irish medal winner on the track in the 40-year history of these Championships – and the first in 28 years (not forgetting others won in race walking, naturally).

It was Adeleke’s first global championship final, a week shy of her 21st birthday, the task and chance presented to her quite clear: the first and last Irish athlete to win a medal of any colour in any outdoor global sprint event was Bob Tisdall, gold in the 400m hurdles, way back in the 1932 Olympics in Los Angeles. Nearly a century ago, that’s how rare they are.

Lining up in lane four, all the top medal contenders to her outside, Lieke Klaver from the Netherlands went out faster than anyone. Adeleke didn’t panic though, clearly keeping something back for the last 100m; it just wasn’t enough to get her into the medals.

Two months shy of 27, Paulino had already won five global championships medals (between the 400m and relays, runner-up in the World Championship 400m final last year and the delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021).

Earlier, superstition fulfilled, Sarah Lavin broke the 13-year Irish record for the 100 metres hurdles, clocking a brilliant 12.62 seconds in the first of three semi-finals at the World Championships.

It’s bittersweet for the Limerick athlete, however, her fifth place finishing leaving her one spot outside of contention to progress to Thursday’s final. Born on the same day as previous record holder Derval O’Rourke, exactly 13 years apart, her time improved the 12.95 O’Rourke clocked when winning silver at the 2010 European Championships in Barcelona. Back to back remember.

For the 29 year-old Lavin, missing the final will be disappointing, although it’s a deeply competitive event, former world record holder Kendra Harrison from the US winning the semi-final in 12.33. “Yeah, I really backed myself to make that final,” Lavin said, ending up 11th overall. “I felt I was right there in the mix, then hit my trail leg, on hurdle nine. That’s the part I’m like ‘oh, I could have been a little bit quicker’.

“I might not have made the final. I hit my knee, but when you’re travelling at a higher speed there’s always a chance of that. It was a mistake, a costly one, but I have to take great heart from that, I’m immensely proud of what I did tonight, I just wanted to go one step further.”

Crucially, Megan Tapper from Jamaica finished ahead of Lavin in fourth, in 12.55, with only the top two across the three semi-finals (and two fastest losers) making that showdown. Lavin’s previous best was 12.67, just .02 off O’Rourke’s old mark, and she also ran 12.69 seconds in Tuesday’s heats.

Defending champion and current world record holder Tobi Amusan from Nigeria also progressed, winning her semi-final in 12.56, her entry only confirmed last week after a provisional suspension for a doping whereabouts failure was lifted.