Irish sport in 10 objects: The Liffey Swim, Ronnie Delany’s shoes, Rachael Blackmore’s saddle

Statute of Galway (1527)

The Statute of Galway from 1527, which prohibited the sport of hurling

A statute from the King of England Richard III in 1527 shows an early sign of the suppression of Gaelic sports by the British Crown. The statute forbids hurling from being played, reading “at no time to use nor occupy the hurling of the little ball with hockey sticks or staves, nor use a handball to play outside the walls, but only the great football”. Any person caught playing hurling or handball would be issued a fine of eight pence – the equivalent of about €20 today.

Daniel O’Leary collector’s card (1887)

A collector's card of Daniel O'Leary, the Irish-born competitive walker dubbed "Champion of the World"

During the 19th century, one of America’s most popular spectator sports was competitive walking, or pedestrianism. Competitors walked around dirt tracks in endurance tests that lasted for several days. Born in Co Cork, Daniel O’Leary moved to New York at the onset of the Great Hunger and became a walker after being determined to prove a theory wrong that only an American could walk 100 miles in 24 hours. O’Leary was declared “Champion of the World” after winning a famous 500-mile race and his likeness was captured on a cigarette packet collector’s card.

Lansdowne Road turnstile (c. 1880s)

A Lansdowne Road turnstile from the 1880s

This turnstile was used in Lansdowne Road, manufactured in Manchester and made from heavy-duty cast iron. It was designed for durability, which showed, as it lasted for more than 100 years. Now called the Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Road first hosted a rugby international in 1878. It featured a sealed-in, tamper-proof counting mechanism to record the number of people entering through the gate, and could admit up to 4,000 spectators per hour.

The Liffey Swim (1923)

Jack B Yeats painting of the Liffey Swim

A peak into a different world as artist Jack B Yeats captures the thrill and atmosphere of the Liffey Swim, which has been a big part of Dublin’s sporting calendar since 1920. It invites viewers to see the race as an observer and depicts the crowd leaning forward to get a good view. A year later, Yeats entered this painting in Olympic Arts Competition, an event included in the Olympic Games between 1910 and 1948. The painting was awarded a silver medal, which was the first Olympic medal for the Irish Free State.

Mick Murphy’s stone weight (1946)

Mick Murphy's stone weight, the 'secret to his success'

A larger than life character, throughout his life Mick Murphy was a cyclist, wrestler, darts player, boxer, runner, farmer, circus performer, fire eater, ventriloquist and bricklayer. The Co Kerry man had an unconventional training regime involving eating raw nettles, raw meat and cow’s blood. Murphy described these weights as the “secret to his success” and made them when he was 12 years old, using a crowbar and stones. Known as “The Ironman”, Murphy later won the Rás Tailteann.

Ronnie Delany’s running shoes (1956)

Ronnie Delany's running shoes

The shoes that helped create Irish history, worn by Ronnie Delany as he won gold for Ireland in the 1,500m at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne. Adidas began producing running shoes in the 1920s and by the 1950s the company was producing shoes specifically for long-distance running. The shoes were designed with cushioning and support, but lightweight enough not to slow the runner down. Delany only found out he would be selected for the race by newspaper report, but ran an Olympic record. The legendary athlete died earlier this year aged 91.

Jordan 191 Race Car (1991)

Jordan 191 race car from Formula One

In 1989, Dubliner Eddie Jordan invested his personal money to create a Formula One racing team. The 191 was its first car; constructed by a relatively small team of 33 people, they produced an elegant design powered by a Ford-Cosworth engine. The car was painted green, in homage to Jordan’s Irish roots, as well as a deal with the Irish tourism office, 7up and Fujifilm. In 1991, they finished fifth in the Constructors’ Championship, and one Michael Schumacher made his debut in the car.

Maeve Kyle’s blazer (2000)

Maeve Kyle's blazer from the 2000 Olympics

The first woman to represent Ireland in athletics at the Olympics, Maeve Kyle was a trailblazer who saw it all over her career in athletics, cricket, hockey, tennis, swimming and sailing. Kyle’s participation at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne was met with disdain by some in conservative Ireland, with one letter in The Irish Times describing her as “a disgrace to motherhood and the Irish nation” for leaving her husband and daughter at home when she competed. 44 years later she was back in Australia at the Olympics in Sydney as a coach, and wore this blazer at at the opening and closing ceremonies.

Katie Taylor’s boxing shorts (2012)

Katie Taylor's shorts from her victory over Sofya Ochigava that secured gold at the 2012 Olympics

Katie Taylor became a household name when she won gold at the London Olympics in 2012. She wore these shorts in the 60kg final in a close-fought match against Russia’s Sofya Ochigava. Taylor recalls putting on these shorts before the fight: “Everything about putting on the Irish Olympic team uniform was a beautiful, simple pleasure – the small crest on the singlet, the shorts, even the colours and the material – those basic things were just incredible. I was saying to myself ‘this is the dream’”.

Rachael Blackmore’s saddle (2021)

Rachael Blackmore's saddle from the 2021 Aintree Grand National

This is the saddle Rachael Blackmore used to win the 2021 Aintree Grand National with Minella Times. It was the first win by a woman jockey in the history of the race, which dates back to 1839, and it came three weeks after Blackmore was named top jockey at the Cheltenham Festival. Previously, women had been banned from horse racing in the UK and Ireland until 1972. The saddle weighs 7lbs and was made in the UK. Blackmore’s leather saddles were a favourite as they sat well and gave a close contact feel.

Irish Sport in 100 Objects by Siobhán Doyle is available to buy in book stores in Ireland for €24.99 for a hardback copy.