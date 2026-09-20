Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Tennis

Previously known as the Federation Cup or Fed Cup, eight teams - Belgium, Britain, China, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Italy, Spain and Ukraine - have qualified for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Shenzhen, China. - Tuesday-Sunday, Tennis Channel

Rugby

The 21-round URC begins at the weekend, with matches in Ireland, Italy, South Africa and Wales (both Scottish sides are away in round one). Leinster begin their defence of the title in Johannesburg. – Saturday, TG4 & Premier Sports

Soccer

For the fourth time in five seasons, the Women’s FAI Cup Final will feature Athlone Town and Shelbourne. Athlone edged a thriller last season, 3-2, and hopefully there will be more of the same at Tallaght Stadium. - Sunday, TG4

MONDAY (September 21st)

NFL - Sky Sports Action - 1.20am Colts @ Chiefs

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.45pm-4.15pm, 4.45pm-8pm UCI Road World Championships

RACING - TG4, 2.10pm-5.35pm Listowel

GAA - TG4, 7.30pm-8.30pm Club highlights

TUESDAY (September 22nd)

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am Giants @ Rams

TENNIS – Tennis Channel from 6am Billie Jean King Cup Finals

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from noon - 1st ODI England v Sri Lanka

CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 1pm-3pm - Stage 1 CRO Race

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.15pm-4.45pm, 5pm-10.15pm UCI Road World Championships

RACING - TG4, 2.10pm-5.45pm Listowel

SOCCER - Disney Plus - Women’s Champions League - 5.45pm Bayern Munich v Man City, 5.45pm Inter v Häcken, 8pm Arsenal v HB Køge, 8pm Juventus v Benfica, 8pm Real Madrid v PSG

WEDNESDAY (September 23rd)

TENNIS – Tennis Channel from 6am Billie Jean King Cup Finals

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1pm-3pm - Stage 2 CRO Race

RACING TG4, 1.40pm-5.45pm Listowel

SOCCER Disney Plus - Women’s Champions League - 5.45pm OH Leuven v Roma, 5.45pm Servette Chênois v Lyon, 8pm Barcelona v Paris FC, 8pm Chelsea v Austria Wien

THURSDAY (September 24th)

TENNIS – Tennis Channel from 6am Billie Jean King Cup Finals

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 9am - Practice Azerbaijan Grand Prix

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from noon - 2nd ODI England v Sri Lanka

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm Open de France

CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 1pm-3pm - Stage 3 CRO Race

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.45pm-10.30pm UCI Road World Championships

RACING - TG4, 1.45pm-5.50pm Listowel

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-midnight Presidents Cup

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Kosovo v Rep of Ireland

SOCCER - BBC 2 - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Portugal v Wales

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Netherlands v Germany

FRIDAY (September 25th)

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am Falcons @ Packers

TENNIS – Tennis Channel from 6am Billie Jean King Cup Finals

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 9.15am; Channel 4, 6pm-7.30pm - Practice & Qualifying Azerbaijan Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm Open de France

TENNIS - TNT Sports 2, 12.30pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm; Sky Sports Tennis, 12.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm Laver Cup

RACING - UTV, 1pm-4pm Newmarket

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1pm-3pm - Stage 4 CRO Race

RACING - TG4, 1.30pm-5.50pm Listowel

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 1.45pm-10pm UCI Road World Championships

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Uefa U21 Qualifier - 5pm Slovakia v Rep of Ireland

SOCCER - BBC 2 - Men’s Nations League - 5pm Georgia v N Ireland

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 4pm-7pm - LPGA Arkansas Championship

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight Presidents Cup

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Italy v Belgium

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 1 - URC - 7.45pm Connacht v Stormers

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - URC - 7.45pm Ulster v Edinburgh

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 7.45pm Northampton v Newcastle

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - 8pm Super League Semi-final 1

SATURDAY (September 26th)

TENNIS – Tennis Channel from 6am Billie Jean King Cup Finals

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 10.30am; Channel 4, 5.30pm-8pm Azerbaijan Grand Prix

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, noon-2pm - Stage 5 CRO Race

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-4.30pm Open de France

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 12.30pm Lions v Leinster

TENNIS - TNT Sports 2, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm; Sky Sports Tennis, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm Laver Cup

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - Top 14 - 1.30pm Perpignan v Bordeaux Bègles , 3.35pm Stade Francais v Lyon

, 3.35pm RACING - UTV, 1.15pm-4.15pm Newmarket

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 1.45pm-7.45pm UCI Road World Championships

SOCCER - BBC 1 & Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League - 2pm Slovenia v Scotland

RACING - TG4, 2.30pm-5.50pm Listowel & The Curragh

RUGBY - RugbyPass - Women’s international - 3pm England v New Zealand

RUGBY Premier Sports 1 – URC - 3pm Sharks v Ospreys , 5.30pm Munster v Glasgow , 7.45pm Scarlets v Cardiff

, 5.30pm , 7.45pm RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 3.05pm Exeter v Gloucester , 5.30pm Sale v Bristol

, 5.30pm RUGBY - BBC Alba - Women’s Global Series - 4.10pm Scotland v Australia

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-midnight Presidents Cup

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - Women’s Super League - 5pm London City v Brighton

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 5.30pm Zebre v Bulls

RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 2 & Sky Sports Plus - 5.30pm Super League Semi-Final 2

BOXING - Sky Sports Plus from 7pm - London Johnny Fisher v Michael Pirotton

GAA - TG4 from 7.15pm Club championship (TBA)

(TBA) SOCCER - UTV & Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm England v Spain

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 9pm-midnight - LPGA Arkansas Championship

SOCCER - ITV4, 9pm-10pm English League highlights

SUNDAY (September 27th)