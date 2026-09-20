Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Tennis
Previously known as the Federation Cup or Fed Cup, eight teams - Belgium, Britain, China, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Italy, Spain and Ukraine - have qualified for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Shenzhen, China. - Tuesday-Sunday, Tennis Channel
Rugby
The 21-round URC begins at the weekend, with matches in Ireland, Italy, South Africa and Wales (both Scottish sides are away in round one). Leinster begin their defence of the title in Johannesburg. – Saturday, TG4 & Premier Sports
Soccer
For the fourth time in five seasons, the Women’s FAI Cup Final will feature Athlone Town and Shelbourne. Athlone edged a thriller last season, 3-2, and hopefully there will be more of the same at Tallaght Stadium. - Sunday, TG4
MONDAY (September 21st)
- NFL - Sky Sports Action - 1.20am Colts @ Chiefs
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.45pm-4.15pm, 4.45pm-8pm UCI Road World Championships
- RACING - TG4, 2.10pm-5.35pm Listowel
- GAA - TG4, 7.30pm-8.30pm Club highlights
TUESDAY (September 22nd)
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am Giants @ Rams
- TENNIS – Tennis Channel from 6am Billie Jean King Cup Finals
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from noon - 1st ODI England v Sri Lanka
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 1pm-3pm - Stage 1 CRO Race
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.15pm-4.45pm, 5pm-10.15pm UCI Road World Championships
- RACING - TG4, 2.10pm-5.45pm Listowel
- SOCCER - Disney Plus - Women’s Champions League - 5.45pm Bayern Munich v Man City, 5.45pm Inter v Häcken, 8pm Arsenal v HB Køge, 8pm Juventus v Benfica, 8pm Real Madrid v PSG
WEDNESDAY (September 23rd)
- TENNIS – Tennis Channel from 6am Billie Jean King Cup Finals
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1pm-3pm - Stage 2 CRO Race
- RACING TG4, 1.40pm-5.45pm Listowel
- SOCCER Disney Plus - Women’s Champions League - 5.45pm OH Leuven v Roma, 5.45pm Servette Chênois v Lyon, 8pm Barcelona v Paris FC, 8pm Chelsea v Austria Wien
THURSDAY (September 24th)
- TENNIS – Tennis Channel from 6am Billie Jean King Cup Finals
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 9am - Practice Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from noon - 2nd ODI England v Sri Lanka
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm Open de France
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 1pm-3pm - Stage 3 CRO Race
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.45pm-10.30pm UCI Road World Championships
- RACING - TG4, 1.45pm-5.50pm Listowel
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-midnight Presidents Cup
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Kosovo v Rep of Ireland
- SOCCER - BBC 2 - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Portugal v Wales
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Netherlands v Germany
FRIDAY (September 25th)
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am Falcons @ Packers
- TENNIS – Tennis Channel from 6am Billie Jean King Cup Finals
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 9.15am; Channel 4, 6pm-7.30pm - Practice & Qualifying Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm Open de France
- TENNIS - TNT Sports 2, 12.30pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm; Sky Sports Tennis, 12.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm Laver Cup
- RACING - UTV, 1pm-4pm Newmarket
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1pm-3pm - Stage 4 CRO Race
- RACING - TG4, 1.30pm-5.50pm Listowel
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 1.45pm-10pm UCI Road World Championships
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Uefa U21 Qualifier - 5pm Slovakia v Rep of Ireland
- SOCCER - BBC 2 - Men’s Nations League - 5pm Georgia v N Ireland
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 4pm-7pm - LPGA Arkansas Championship
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight Presidents Cup
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Italy v Belgium
- RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 1 - URC - 7.45pm Connacht v Stormers
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - URC - 7.45pm Ulster v Edinburgh
- RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 7.45pm Northampton v Newcastle
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - 8pm Super League Semi-final 1
SATURDAY (September 26th)
- TENNIS – Tennis Channel from 6am Billie Jean King Cup Finals
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 10.30am; Channel 4, 5.30pm-8pm Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, noon-2pm - Stage 5 CRO Race
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-4.30pm Open de France
- RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 12.30pm Lions v Leinster
- TENNIS - TNT Sports 2, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm; Sky Sports Tennis, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm Laver Cup
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - Top 14 - 1.30pm Perpignan v Bordeaux Bègles, 3.35pm Stade Francais v Lyon
- RACING - UTV, 1.15pm-4.15pm Newmarket
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 1.45pm-7.45pm UCI Road World Championships
- SOCCER - BBC 1 & Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League - 2pm Slovenia v Scotland
- RACING - TG4, 2.30pm-5.50pm Listowel & The Curragh
- RUGBY - RugbyPass - Women’s international - 3pm England v New Zealand
- RUGBY Premier Sports 1 – URC - 3pm Sharks v Ospreys, 5.30pm Munster v Glasgow, 7.45pm Scarlets v Cardiff
- RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 3.05pm Exeter v Gloucester, 5.30pm Sale v Bristol
- RUGBY - BBC Alba - Women’s Global Series - 4.10pm Scotland v Australia
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-midnight Presidents Cup
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - Women’s Super League - 5pm London City v Brighton
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 5.30pm Zebre v Bulls
- RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 2 & Sky Sports Plus - 5.30pm Super League Semi-Final 2
- BOXING - Sky Sports Plus from 7pm - London Johnny Fisher v Michael Pirotton
- GAA - TG4 from 7.15pm Club championship (TBA)
- SOCCER - UTV & Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm England v Spain
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 9pm-midnight - LPGA Arkansas Championship
- SOCCER - ITV4, 9pm-10pm English League highlights
SUNDAY (September 27th)
- UFC - TNT Sports 1 from 1am - Las Vegas Raul Rosas Jr v Raoni Barcelos
- TENNIS – Tennis Channel from 6am Billie Jean King Cup Finals
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 7.30am-9.30am - WTA Korea Open Final
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 10am-noon - WTA Singapore Open Final
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10am - 3rd ODI England v Sri Lanka
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Plus - 10.45am Australia v S Africa
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4.30pm Open de France
- TENNIS - TNT Sports 2, 11.45am-8pm; Sky Sports Tennis, noon-7.30pm Laver Cup
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, noon-2pm - Final stage CRO Race
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Women’s SPL - Noon Rangers v Celtic
- RUGBY - RugbyPass - Women’s international - 12.45pm Ireland v Japan
- GAA - TG4 from 1pm Club championships (TBA)
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Plus - Women’s Super League - 1pm Man Utd v West Ham, 2pm Birmingham v Crystal Palace, 2pm Tottenham v Aston Villa
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 1.30pm-9.15pm; BBC Three, 7pm-9pm UCI Road World Championships
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - Women’s Super League - 2pm Liverpool v Everton, 4.30pm Chelsea v Arsenal
- RUGBY - UTV & TNT Sports 1 - Premiership - 3pm Leicester v Saracens
- SOCCER - TG4 - Women’s FAI Cup Final - 3.30pm Athlone Town v Shelbourne
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix from 4pm - LPGA Arkansas Championship
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Presidents Cup
- SOCCER - BBC 1 & Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League - 5pm Denmark v Wales
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports - 5.30pm Women’s Super League Grand Final
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Israel v Rep of Ireland
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Top 14 - 8.05pm Toulouse v Montpellier
- NFL - Virgin Media Two - 9.25pm Ravens @ Cowboys
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm Match of the Day