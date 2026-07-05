Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer
We may be distracted by the World Cup Finals, but there is a very important League of Ireland Premier Division tie on Friday evening. St Patrick’s Athletic travel to Waterford, with both sides needing victory for different reasons. For the hosts, who sit (with Sligo Rovers) at the bottom of the table, the threat of relegation is real. At the other end of the table, if Pat’s are to challenge league leaders Shamrock Rovers for the title, this is surely a must-win. – Friday, Virgin Media
GAA
It has been an outstanding All-Ireland senior football championship so far this summer, and there are at least three matches still to be enjoyed. Semi-finals sometimes don’t live up to their billing - they are often tense and defensively-focused affairs - but, hopefully, Mayo v Louth and Kerry v Dublin will be highly entertaining. - Saturday & Sunday, RTÉ & BBC
Tennis
There are those who watch every ace, every drop shot and every half-volley during the Wimbledon Championships, and there are those who dip in and out. For the occasional viewer, the main days to remember this weekend are Saturday afternoon for the women’s singles final, and Sunday afternoon for the men’s decider. - Saturday & Sunday, BBC
MONDAY (July 6th)
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC/UTV - World Cup, Last 16 - 1am Mexico v England
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 10.45am-4.30pm; TG4, 12.50pm-4.45pm - Stage 3 Tour de France
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-10pm; BBC 1, 2pm-6pm Wimbledon
- GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - World Cup, Last 16 - 8pm Portugal v Spain
TUESDAY (July 7th)
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - World Cup, Last 16 - 1am USA v Belgium
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - U20 World Cup - 10am Ireland v USA, 12.30pm Argentina v England, 3pm France v Australia
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-10pm; BBC 1, 2pm-4pm Wimbledon
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, noon-5pm; TG4, 1.25pm-5.22pm - Stage 4 Tour de France
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 5pm - 3rd T20 England v India
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - World Cup, Last 16 - 5pm Argentina v Egypt, 9pm Switzerland v Colombia
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Pre-season friendly - 6pm Shelbourne v Celtic
WEDNESDAY (July 8th)
- TENNIS - BBC 1, 11.15am-1pm, 2pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm; BBC 2, 1pm-7pm, Wimbledon
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm-5.15pm; TG4, 2pm-5.22pm - Stage 5 Tour de France
THURSDAY (July 9th)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-7pm Scottish Open
- GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 11am-5pm Evian Championship
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 11am-5.15pm; TG4, 1pm-5.22pm - Stage 6 Tour de France
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-7pm, 8.30pm-9pm; BBC 1, 2pm-6pm, 7pm-8.30pm Wimbledon
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 5pm - 4th T20 England v India
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 8pm York v Hull FC
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC/UTV - World Cup Quarter-final - 9pm France v Morocco
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight ISCO Championship
FRIDAY (July 10th)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-7pm Scottish Open
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10am - Women’s Test England v India
- GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 11am-5pm Evian Championship
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-9pm; BBC 1, 2pm-6pm Wimbledon
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, noon-5pm; TG4, 1pm-5pm - Stage 7 Tour de France
- RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket & York
- ATHLETICS - Virgin Media Two, 7pm-9pm - Monaco Diamond League
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC/UTV - 8pm World Cup Quarter-final 2
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Three - League of Ireland - 8pm Waterford v St Patrick’s Athletic
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Wigan v Warrington
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 8pm Huddersfield v Bradford
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight ISCO Championship
SATURDAY (July 11th)
- RUGBY - UTV & Virgin Media One - Nations Championship - 6.10am New Zealand v Italy, 8.40am Australia v France
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9am-3pm Evian Championship
- GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 10am-3pm; Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-8pm Scottish Open
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - Women’s Test England v India
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-1.15pm; BBC 1, 12.20pm-7pm Wimbledon
- RUGBY - UTV & Virgin Media One - Nations Championship - 11.10am Japan v Ireland, 2.10pm Fiji v England, 4.40pm South Africa v Scotland
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, noon-5pm; TG4, noon-5.07pm - Stage 8 Tour de France
- RACING - ITV4 & Virgin Media Two, 1.15pm-5pm Newmarket
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm - 5th T20 England v India
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 3pm Leigh v Castleford, 5.30pm Hull KR v Wakefield, 8pm Catalans v Leeds
- GAA - RTÉ 2 - Tailteann Cup Final - 3.30pm Down v Wicklow
- GAA - RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 - All-Ireland SFC Semi-final - 6pm Louth v Mayo
- RUGBY - ITV4 & Virgin Media One - Nations Championship - 8.10pm Argentina v Wales
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight ISCO Championship
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC/UTV - 10pm World Cup Quarter-final 3
SUNDAY (July 12th)
- UFC - TNT Sports Box Office from 2am - Paradise, Nevada Conor McGregor v Max Holloway
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC/UTV - 2am World Cup Quarter-final 4
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9am-3pm Evian Championship
- GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 10am-3pm; Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-8pm Scottish Open
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - Women’s Test England v India
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-1.05pm; BBC 1, 1.05pm-8.15pm Wimbledon
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, noon-5.30pm; TG4, 12.20pm-5.32pm - Stage 9 Tour de France
- MOTOGP - TNT Sports 2, 12.15pm-3pm GP of Germany
- GAA - TG4 Player - 1.45 All-Ireland JFC Final
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - U20 World Cup - 3pm Sixth v Seventh, 5.30pm Fifth v Eighth
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 3pm St Helens v Toulouse
- GAA - RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 - All-Ireland SFC Semi-final - 4pm Dublin v Kerry
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight ISCO Championship
- GAA - RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Sunday Game