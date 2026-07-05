Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer

We may be distracted by the World Cup Finals, but there is a very important League of Ireland Premier Division tie on Friday evening. St Patrick’s Athletic travel to Waterford, with both sides needing victory for different reasons. For the hosts, who sit (with Sligo Rovers) at the bottom of the table, the threat of relegation is real. At the other end of the table, if Pat’s are to challenge league leaders Shamrock Rovers for the title, this is surely a must-win. – Friday, Virgin Media

GAA

It has been an outstanding All-Ireland senior football championship so far this summer, and there are at least three matches still to be enjoyed. Semi-finals sometimes don’t live up to their billing - they are often tense and defensively-focused affairs - but, hopefully, Mayo v Louth and Kerry v Dublin will be highly entertaining. - Saturday & Sunday, RTÉ & BBC

Tennis

There are those who watch every ace, every drop shot and every half-volley during the Wimbledon Championships, and there are those who dip in and out. For the occasional viewer, the main days to remember this weekend are Saturday afternoon for the women’s singles final, and Sunday afternoon for the men’s decider. - Saturday & Sunday, BBC

MONDAY (July 6th)

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC/UTV - World Cup, Last 16 - 1am Mexico v England

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 10.45am-4.30pm; TG4, 12.50pm-4.45pm - Stage 3 Tour de France

TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-10pm; BBC 1, 2pm-6pm Wimbledon

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - World Cup, Last 16 - 8pm Portugal v Spain

TUESDAY (July 7th)

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - World Cup, Last 16 - 1am USA v Belgium

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - U20 World Cup - 10am Ireland v USA , 12.30pm Argentina v England , 3pm France v Australia

, 12.30pm , 3pm TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-10pm; BBC 1, 2pm-4pm Wimbledon

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, noon-5pm; TG4, 1.25pm-5.22pm - Stage 4 Tour de France

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 5pm - 3rd T20 England v India

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - World Cup, Last 16 - 5pm Argentina v Egypt , 9pm Switzerland v Colombia

, 9pm SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Pre-season friendly - 6pm Shelbourne v Celtic

WEDNESDAY (July 8th)

TENNIS - BBC 1, 11.15am-1pm, 2pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm; BBC 2, 1pm-7pm, Wimbledon

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm-5.15pm; TG4, 2pm-5.22pm - Stage 5 Tour de France

THURSDAY (July 9th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-7pm Scottish Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 11am-5pm Evian Championship

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 11am-5.15pm; TG4, 1pm-5.22pm - Stage 6 Tour de France

TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-7pm, 8.30pm-9pm; BBC 1, 2pm-6pm, 7pm-8.30pm Wimbledon

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 5pm - 4th T20 England v India

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 8pm York v Hull FC

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC/UTV - World Cup Quarter-final - 9pm France v Morocco

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight ISCO Championship

FRIDAY (July 10th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-7pm Scottish Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10am - Women’s Test England v India

GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 11am-5pm Evian Championship

TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-9pm; BBC 1, 2pm-6pm Wimbledon

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, noon-5pm; TG4, 1pm-5pm - Stage 7 Tour de France

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket & York

ATHLETICS - Virgin Media Two, 7pm-9pm - Monaco Diamond League

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC/UTV - 8pm World Cup Quarter-final 2

SOCCER - Virgin Media Three - League of Ireland - 8pm Waterford v St Patrick’s Athletic

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Wigan v Warrington

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 8pm Huddersfield v Bradford

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight ISCO Championship

SATURDAY (July 11th)

RUGBY - UTV & Virgin Media One - Nations Championship - 6.10am New Zealand v Italy , 8.40am Australia v France

, 8.40am GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9am-3pm Evian Championship

GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 10am-3pm; Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-8pm Scottish Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - Women’s Test England v India

TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-1.15pm; BBC 1, 12.20pm-7pm Wimbledon

RUGBY - UTV & Virgin Media One - Nations Championship - 11.10am Japan v Ireland , 2.10pm Fiji v England , 4.40pm South Africa v Scotland

, 2.10pm , 4.40pm CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, noon-5pm; TG4, noon-5.07pm - Stage 8 Tour de France

RACING - ITV4 & Virgin Media Two, 1.15pm-5pm Newmarket

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm - 5th T20 England v India

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 3pm Leigh v Castleford , 5.30pm Hull KR v Wakefield , 8pm Catalans v Leeds

, 5.30pm , 8pm GAA - RTÉ 2 - Tailteann Cup Final - 3.30pm Down v Wicklow

GAA - RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 - All-Ireland SFC Semi-final - 6pm Louth v Mayo

RUGBY - ITV4 & Virgin Media One - Nations Championship - 8.10pm Argentina v Wales

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight ISCO Championship

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC/UTV - 10pm World Cup Quarter-final 3

SUNDAY (July 12th)