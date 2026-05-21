Bryson DeChambeau questions moon landing footage but believes in interdimensional beings ‘for sure’

As someone who has made much of his devotion to science, Bryson DeChambeau isn’t foolish enough to fall for any old conspiracy theory. But he does believe the moon landings may not have been all they seemed. And that interdimensional beings may be visiting Earth.

The two-time Major champion appeared this week on a podcast hosted by Katie Miller, the wife of White House senior adviser Stephen Miller. During the interview DeChambeau spoke about conspiracy theories, golf and his friendship with Donald Trump.

Miller asked DeChambeau whether he believed astronaut Alan Shepard had played golf on the moon during the Apollo 14 mission in 1971.

“Oh, I don’t, here we, conspiracy theory, I don’t know,” DeChambeau said. “Look, Elon [Musk] says we’ve definitely gone there. So I tend to go that route, because he’s the man that knows quite a bit about all that. Artemis just went around the moon. So I do believe if we spent a lot of our resources like they say we did, I think we did. I don’t think the footage is real. But I think we did go to the moon. I don’t know about the footage. It’s quite, it’s quite wild.”

After suggesting thousands of people – including Shepard, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin – had not been entirely truthful about Nasa’s moon landings, DeChambeau dealt with other weighty topics.

“I do think that there are interdimensional beings out there, for sure,” DeChambeau, who was a physics major in college, said. “I do believe in UAPs [Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena]. UAPs, UFOs, I think they’re more than just aliens from another world. Maybe aliens from another world. But I think there’s more. There’s a lot more to that story.”

DeChambeau was also asked about his relationship with Trump, the most powerful man in the world. “He gives me a lot of crap about pickles, actually,” said DeChambeau.

DeChambeau is one of the most prominent players on the LIV Golf, which faces an uncertain future after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced plans to withdraw funding. The American has said he may concentrate on his YouTube career if LIV does fail, a topic he returned to with Miller.

“I’m in that weird space right now, I don’t know what to do, either: Content creation or professional golf,” DeChambeau said. “I don’t know what to do right now.”

DeChambeau has missed the cut at the last two Majors he has entered, the Masters and the US PGA Championship. – Guardian