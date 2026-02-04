Snooker player and commentator John Virgo dies aged 79

John Virgo has died at the age of 79. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Snooker player and commentator John Virgo has died at the age of 79, World Snooker Tour has announced.

Virgo, who won the UK Championship in 1979, enjoyed a long and storied career but was perhaps best known for his work as a broadcaster.

He was an established part of the BBC’s snooker coverage as a commentator, famous for his catchphrase of ‘Where’s the cue ball going?’.

Virgo was also well known for his role on the 1990s snooker show Big Break and was a regular on the exhibition circuit with his vast array of trick shots.

“Everyone at World Snooker Tour is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary snooker player and broadcaster John Virgo, aged 79,” a WST statement read.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, JV.”

Virgo spent 18 years as a professional and reached the World Championship semi-finals in 1979, the year he won the UK Championship.

He retired in 1994 and was later inducted into the World Snooker Tour hall of fame for his success on the baize and his work as a broadcaster.

The news of his death led to tributes from those he left an indelible mark on.

Four-time world champion Mark Selby posted on X: “So so sad to hear the news of the passing of John Virgo!!! Such a great guy and a huge character!! He will be greatly missed! RIP JV”

Neil Robertson, who won the 2010 World Championship, said: “So sad to hear about the news of John Virgo’s passing. He was a great character and an amazing pundit/commentator.

“I had the pleasure of sharing the booth with him during the World Championships a couple of years ago in which I got a huge appreciation for how good he was.”