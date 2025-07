Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Pool

The World Pool Championship returns to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the winner taking home a cool $250,000. The nine-ball experts at the six-day tournament includes reigning champion Fedor Gorst and 2023 winner Francisco Sanchez Ruiz. - Monday-Saturday, Sky Sports

Golf

The Senior Open Championship (for players aged at least 50) takes place at Sunningdale Golf Club. In 2022, Darren Clarke became the fourth player to win both The Open and The Senior Open when he triumphed at Gleneagles, finishing one stroke ahead of Pádraig Harrington, who won the US Senior Open last month. Both Irishmen will be in Berkshire this week. - Thursday-Sunday, Sky Sports

Gaelic football

Kerry and Donegal last met in the All-Ireland senior football final in 2014, but it’s unlikely just 11 scores (Kerry scored 2-9 that day) will be enough to win Sunday’s rematch. Neutral fans will be hoping for a shooting exhibition by two of the sport’s stars – Donegal’s Michael Murphy and Kerry’s David Clifford. - Sunday, RTÉ & BBC

MONDAY (July 21st)

POOL - Sky Sports Mix, 5pm-9.30pm World Championship

SPORTS - TNT Sports 4, 6pm-8.30pm World University Games

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm World Matchplay

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (July 22nd)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 11am First Nations & Pasifika XV v Lions

CYCLING TG4, 11am-4.35pm, TNT Sports 1, 11am-4.30pm, ITV4, 2pm-4.30pm - Stage 16 Tour de France

POOL - Sky Sports Mix, 11am-3.30pm, 5pm-10pm World Championship

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm - 3rd ODI Women: England v India

SPORTS - TNT Sports 4, 4.30pm-9pm World University Games

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-midnight World Matchplay

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - 8pm Women’s Euro Semi-final 1

WEDNESDAY (July 23rd)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10am - 4th Test, D1 England v India

POOL - Sky Sports Mix, 11am-3.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm World Championship

CYCLING - TG4, 1pm-4.55pm, TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm-5pm, ITV4, 2pm-4.30pm - Stage 17 Tour de France

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-midnight World Matchplay

SPORTS - TNT Sports 4, 7pm-9.30pm World University Games

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - 8pm Women’s Euro Semi-final 2

THURSDAY (July 24th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-1.30pm Women’s Scottish Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 4th Test, D2 England v India

POOL - Sky Sports Mix, 11am-3.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm World Championship

CYCLING - TG4, noon-5.10pm, TNT Sports 1 & ITV4, 11am-5.15pm - Stage 18 Tour de France

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-7pm Senior Open Championship

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight 3M Open

SPORTS - TNT Sports 4, 7pm-9.30pm World University Games

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7.30pm-11pm World Matchplay

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 8pm Wakefield v Leeds

FRIDAY (July 25th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-1.30pm Women’s Scottish Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 4th Test, D3 England v India

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 11am - Practice & Qualifying Belgian Grand Prix

SPORTS - TNT Sports 4, noon-3pm, 6pm-9pm World University Games

POOL - Sky Sports Mix, noon-5pm, 6pm-8pm World Championship

CYCLING - TG4, 12.15pm-5pm, TNT Sports 1 & ITV4, 12.15pm-5pm - Stage 19 Tour de France

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-7pm Senior Open Championship

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight 3M Open

DARTS - Sky Sports Plus, 7.30pm-11pm World Matchplay

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 7.45pm Cork City v Sligo Rovers

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Mix - Super League - 8pm Wigan v Catalans

SATURDAY (July 26th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 4th Test, D4 England v India

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 11am Australia v Lions

POOL - Sky Sports Mix, 11am-3.30pm, 5.30pm-9pm World Championship

CYCLING - TG4, noon-3.55pm, TNT Sports 1 & ITV4, 10.45am-4pm - Stage 20 Tour de France

GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 1pm-5pm Women’s Scottish Open

RACING - Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Ascot

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-7pm Senior Open Championship

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Pre-season - 3pm Stoke v Wolverhampton

CAMOGIE - RTÉ 2 - All-Ireland Senior Semi-finals - 3pm Galway v Tipperary , 5pm Cork v Waterford

, 5pm RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 3pm Hull FC v Huddersfield

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm 3M Open

DARTS - Sky Sports Plus, 7.30pm-11pm World Matchplay

UFC - TNT Sports 2 from 8pm R Whittaker v R de Ridder

SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Summer Series - 9pm Everton v Bournemouth

GAA - RTÉ 1, 9.30pm-11.25pm Up for the Match

SUNDAY (July 27th)