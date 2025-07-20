Gaby Lewis’s 67 sets up six-wicket Ireland win over Zimbabwe in first T20

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis celebrates with team-mate Lara Paul after hitting a boundary during the first T20 international against Zimbabwe at Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin. Photograph: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

1st T20 international: Zimbabwe 117-9 (20 ovs) (C Mugeri-Tiripano 42; C Murray 3-19, A Kelly 2-10), Ireland 118-4 (16.5 ovs) (G Lewis 67; K Chigora 2-18). Ireland won by 6 wkts

Ireland skipper Gaby Lewis’s half-century set up a six-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first leg of their three-match T20 international series.

Lewis hit a 49-ball 67, which included 13 fours, as her side chased down a modest total of 118 with 19 deliveries to spare at Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount.

Openers Amy Hunter and Lewis got Ireland off to a solid start, putting on 39 before Hunter fell to Kudzai Chigora for nine, and the same bowler accounted for Orla Prendergast with just eight more having been added to the total.

However, Lewis continued to push her side towards victory, passing 50 from 43 balls with the help of 11 boundaries, although she was eventually stumped for 67 having steered the hosts to within 23 runs of victory, and it was left to Leah Paul to ease them over the line with 11 not out.

Earlier, the tourists had been put in and lost Modester Mupachikwa for four inside the first over, and although the score had reached 42 by the time fellow opener Kelis Ndhlovu fell for 20, they struggled to establish momentum.

Skipper Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano’s 42 was the only score of note as they managed just 117 for nine from their 20 overs with Cara Murray taking three for 19, including two caught and bowled dismissals, and Arlene Kelly two for 10.