Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer

The 2025 Fifa Club World Cup begins on Sunday in the United States. This edition is not the same competition as before – two years ago, seven teams competed in Saudi Arabia, with Manchester City beating Fluminense of Brazil in the final. City are back again to defend their title, along with Chelsea and 10 other European clubs in a 32-team month-long tournament. And you thought the club season was over! - June 14th-July 13th, DAZN

Motorsport

The 93rd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place at the weekend in the famous circuit located between the French cities of Paris and Nantes. The car that covers the greatest distance in 24 hours is the winner. Simple. It’s not just one car, one driver, though – and, in one of the classes (LMGT3) Belfast’s Charlie Eastwood will be behind the wheel. - Saturday & Sunday, TNT Sports

Golf

The 125th US Open, the third of the four men’s majors in golf, takes place at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. Recent Masters champion Rory McIlroy will, of course, be one of the favourites, along with last month’s PGA Championship winner Scottie Scheffler and reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who pipped McIlroy to the title in 2024. - Thursday-Sunday, Sky Sports

MONDAY (June 9th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - NBA Finals - 1.30am G2: Pacers @ Thunder

TENNIS - BBC Red Button, noon-1.10pm, 4.35pm-7.30pm, BBC 2, 1pm-4.45pm Queen’s

CYCLING - TNT Sports, 2.30pm-4.30pm - Stage 2 Criterium du Dauphine

SOCCER - BBC 2 - Men’s Friendly - 5pm Liechtenstein v Scotland

SOCCER - BBC 1, Virgin Media Three & S4C - Men’s WCQ - 7.45pm Belgium v Wales

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

RUGBY - RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (June 10th)

TENNIS - BBC Red Button, noon-1.10pm, 5.50pm-7.30pm, BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Queen’s

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm Build-up to US Open

CYCLING - TNT Sports, 2.30pm-4.30pm - Stage 3 Criterium du Dauphine

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm - Men’s 3rd T20 England v West Indies

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Men’s Friendly - 7.45pm Luxembourg v Rep of Ireland

SOCCER - BBC 2 - Men’s Friendly - 7.45pm N Ireland v Iceland

SOCCER - UTV - Men’s Friendly - 7.45pm England v Senegal

SOCCER - Virgin Media Three - Men’s WCQ - 7.45pm Finland v Poland

WEDNESDAY (June 11th)

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Men’s WCQ - 1am Argentina v Colombia

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Men’s WCQ - 1.45am Brazil v Paraguay

TENNIS - BBC Red Button, noon-2.10pm, 5.50pm-7.30pm, BBC 1, 2pm-3pm, BBC 2, 3pm-6pm Queen’s

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm Build-up to US Open

CYCLING - TNT Sports, 2.30pm-4.30pm - Stage 4 Criterium du Dauphine

THURSDAY (June 12th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - NBA Finals - 1.30am G3: Thunder @ Pacers

TENNIS - BBC Red Button, noon-1.10pm, 5.50pm-7.30pm, BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Queen’s

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-midnight US Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix from 1pm Hulencourt Women’s Open

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 2.30pm-4.30pm - Stage 5 Criterium du Dauphine

RACING - TNT Sports 1 from 2.45pm - 1st T20 Men: Ireland v West Indies

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 6pm-11pm - Frankfurt World Cup

ATHLETICS - BBC Three & Virgin Media Two, 7pm-9pm - Oslo Diamond League

GOLF - Sky Sports+ from 8pm Meijer LPGA Classic

SOCCER - Channel 4 - Uefa U21 Championship - 8pm Czech Rep v England

FRIDAY (June 13th)

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 11am-4pm, 6pm-11pm - Frankfurt World Cup

TENNIS - BBC Red Button, noon-1.10pm, 5.50pm-7.30pm, BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Queen’s

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-midnight US Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix from 1pm Hulencourt Women’s Open

CYCLING - TNT Sports, 2.25pm-4.30pm - Stage 6 Criterium du Dauphine

RACING - TG4, 5.15pm-8.35pm Mallow

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 6.30pm - Practice Canadian Grand Prix

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 7.45pm Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm Hull FC v Castleford

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Hull KR v Catalans Dragons

GOLF - Sky Sports+ from 8pm Meijer LPGA Classic

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Top 14 - 8.05pm Bayonne v Clermont

SATURDAY (June 14th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - NBA Finals - 1.30am G4: Thunder @ Pacers

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix from noon Hulencourt Women’s Open

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm - Frankfurt World Cup of Darts

GAA - TG4 - Women’s Football - 12.45pm Kildare v Meath , 2.30pm Cork v Kerry

, 2.30pm CYCLING - TNT Sports, 1.25pm-3.30pm - Stage 7 Criterium du Dauphine

TENNIS - BBC 1, 1.25pm-4pm Queen’s

RACING - ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm York, Chester & Sandown Park

MOTOR SPORT - TNT Sports 4, 2pm (SAT)-4pm (SUN) 24 Hours of Le Mans

RACING - TNT Sports 2 from 3.15pm - 2nd T20 Men: Ireland v West Indies

RUGBY - UTV & TNT Sports 1 - Premiership Final - 3pm Bath v Leicester

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 3pm Huddersfield v Wigan

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-1am US Open

GAA - GAA+, All-Ireland SFC - 4.15pm Roscommon v Cork , 6.30pm Galway v Armagh

, 6.30pm RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 1 - URC Final - 5pm Leinster v Bulls

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 5.15pm - Practice & Qualifying Canadian Grand Prix

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 5.30pm Leeds v Warrington

GAA - TG4 - All-Ireland MHC Semi-final - 7.35pm Kilkenny v Waterford

GOLF - Sky Sports+ from 8pm Meijer LPGA Classic

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Top 14 - 8.05pm Toulon v Castres

GAA - RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pm Saturday Game

SUNDAY (June 15th)