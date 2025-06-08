Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer
The 2025 Fifa Club World Cup begins on Sunday in the United States. This edition is not the same competition as before – two years ago, seven teams competed in Saudi Arabia, with Manchester City beating Fluminense of Brazil in the final. City are back again to defend their title, along with Chelsea and 10 other European clubs in a 32-team month-long tournament. And you thought the club season was over! - June 14th-July 13th, DAZN
Motorsport
The 93rd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place at the weekend in the famous circuit located between the French cities of Paris and Nantes. The car that covers the greatest distance in 24 hours is the winner. Simple. It’s not just one car, one driver, though – and, in one of the classes (LMGT3) Belfast’s Charlie Eastwood will be behind the wheel. - Saturday & Sunday, TNT Sports
Golf
The 125th US Open, the third of the four men’s majors in golf, takes place at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. Recent Masters champion Rory McIlroy will, of course, be one of the favourites, along with last month’s PGA Championship winner Scottie Scheffler and reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who pipped McIlroy to the title in 2024. - Thursday-Sunday, Sky Sports
MONDAY (June 9th)
- NBA - TNT Sports 1 - NBA Finals - 1.30am G2: Pacers @ Thunder
- TENNIS - BBC Red Button, noon-1.10pm, 4.35pm-7.30pm, BBC 2, 1pm-4.45pm Queen’s
- CYCLING - TNT Sports, 2.30pm-4.30pm - Stage 2 Criterium du Dauphine
- SOCCER - BBC 2 - Men’s Friendly - 5pm Liechtenstein v Scotland
- SOCCER - BBC 1, Virgin Media Three & S4C - Men’s WCQ - 7.45pm Belgium v Wales
- GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights
- RUGBY - RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head
TUESDAY (June 10th)
- TENNIS - BBC Red Button, noon-1.10pm, 5.50pm-7.30pm, BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Queen’s
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm Build-up to US Open
- CYCLING - TNT Sports, 2.30pm-4.30pm - Stage 3 Criterium du Dauphine
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm - Men’s 3rd T20 England v West Indies
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Men’s Friendly - 7.45pm Luxembourg v Rep of Ireland
- SOCCER - BBC 2 - Men’s Friendly - 7.45pm N Ireland v Iceland
- SOCCER - UTV - Men’s Friendly - 7.45pm England v Senegal
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Three - Men’s WCQ - 7.45pm Finland v Poland
WEDNESDAY (June 11th)
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Men’s WCQ - 1am Argentina v Colombia
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Men’s WCQ - 1.45am Brazil v Paraguay
- TENNIS - BBC Red Button, noon-2.10pm, 5.50pm-7.30pm, BBC 1, 2pm-3pm, BBC 2, 3pm-6pm Queen’s
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm Build-up to US Open
- CYCLING - TNT Sports, 2.30pm-4.30pm - Stage 4 Criterium du Dauphine
THURSDAY (June 12th)
- NBA - TNT Sports 1 - NBA Finals - 1.30am G3: Thunder @ Pacers
- TENNIS - BBC Red Button, noon-1.10pm, 5.50pm-7.30pm, BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Queen’s
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-midnight US Open
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix from 1pm Hulencourt Women’s Open
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 2.30pm-4.30pm - Stage 5 Criterium du Dauphine
- RACING - TNT Sports 1 from 2.45pm - 1st T20 Men: Ireland v West Indies
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 6pm-11pm - Frankfurt World Cup
- ATHLETICS - BBC Three & Virgin Media Two, 7pm-9pm - Oslo Diamond League
- GOLF - Sky Sports+ from 8pm Meijer LPGA Classic
- SOCCER - Channel 4 - Uefa U21 Championship - 8pm Czech Rep v England
FRIDAY (June 13th)
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 11am-4pm, 6pm-11pm - Frankfurt World Cup
- TENNIS - BBC Red Button, noon-1.10pm, 5.50pm-7.30pm, BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Queen’s
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-midnight US Open
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix from 1pm Hulencourt Women’s Open
- CYCLING - TNT Sports, 2.25pm-4.30pm - Stage 6 Criterium du Dauphine
- RACING - TG4, 5.15pm-8.35pm Mallow
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 6.30pm - Practice Canadian Grand Prix
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 7.45pm Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm Hull FC v Castleford
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Hull KR v Catalans Dragons
- GOLF - Sky Sports+ from 8pm Meijer LPGA Classic
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Top 14 - 8.05pm Bayonne v Clermont
SATURDAY (June 14th)
- NBA - TNT Sports 1 - NBA Finals - 1.30am G4: Thunder @ Pacers
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix from noon Hulencourt Women’s Open
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm - Frankfurt World Cup of Darts
- GAA - TG4 - Women’s Football - 12.45pm Kildare v Meath, 2.30pm Cork v Kerry
- CYCLING - TNT Sports, 1.25pm-3.30pm - Stage 7 Criterium du Dauphine
- TENNIS - BBC 1, 1.25pm-4pm Queen’s
- RACING - ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm York, Chester & Sandown Park
- MOTOR SPORT - TNT Sports 4, 2pm (SAT)-4pm (SUN) 24 Hours of Le Mans
- RACING - TNT Sports 2 from 3.15pm - 2nd T20 Men: Ireland v West Indies
- RUGBY - UTV & TNT Sports 1 - Premiership Final - 3pm Bath v Leicester
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 3pm Huddersfield v Wigan
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-1am US Open
- GAA - GAA+, All-Ireland SFC - 4.15pm Roscommon v Cork, 6.30pm Galway v Armagh
- RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 1 - URC Final - 5pm Leinster v Bulls
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 5.15pm - Practice & Qualifying Canadian Grand Prix
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 5.30pm Leeds v Warrington
- GAA - TG4 - All-Ireland MHC Semi-final - 7.35pm Kilkenny v Waterford
- GOLF - Sky Sports+ from 8pm Meijer LPGA Classic
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Top 14 - 8.05pm Toulon v Castres
- GAA - RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pm Saturday Game
SUNDAY (June 15th)
- SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 1am Al Ahly v Inter Miami
- UFC - TNT Sports 1 from 3am - Atlanta Kamaru Usman v Joaquin Buckley
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix from noon Hulencourt Women’s Open
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm - Frankfurt World Cup of Darts
- GAA - TG4 - All-Ireland MHC Semi-final - 1pm Cork v Clare
- TENNIS - BBC 1, 1.15pm-3.40pm Queen’s
- GAA - RTÉ 2 - All-Ireland SFC - 2pm Monaghan v Down, 4pm Donegal v Mayo
- CYCLING - TNT Sports, 2.10pm-4.30pm - Stage 8 Criterium du Dauphine
- RACING - Virgin Media Two, 2.30pm-3.30pm The Prix de Diane
- RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 2 & Sky Sports+, Super League - 2.30pm Wakefield v Leigh
- RACING - TNT Sports 1 from 2.45pm - 3rd T20 Men: Ireland v West Indies
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 3pm Salford RD v St Helens
- RACING - ITV4, 3.30pm-7pm Hamilton Park
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-midnight US Open
- ATHLETICS - BBC 2 & Virgin Media Two, 5pm-7pm - Stockholm Diamond League
- SOCCER - Channel 4 - Uefa U21 Championship - 5pm England v Slovenia
- SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 5pm Bayern Munich v Auckland City, 8pm PSG v Atlético Madrid
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 5.30pm Canadian Grand Prix
- GOLF - Sky Sports+ from 6pm Meijer LPGA Classic
- SOCCER - UTV, 6pm-10pm Soccer Aid (England v World XI)
- GAA - RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-10.50pm The Sunday Game
- SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 11pm Palmeiras v Porto, 3am Botafogo v Seattle Sounders