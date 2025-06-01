Alex Dunne regains lead in Formula 2 drivers’ championship

Alex Dunne, from Co Offaly, races for Rodin Motorsport and is part of the McLaren driver development programme. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Ireland’s Alex Dunne has retaken the Formula 2 drivers’ championship after a solid showing at the Spanish Grand Prix by the Rodin Motorsport driver.

The 19-year-old from Co Offaly came second in Saturday’s sprint race at Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona, earning him nine points which saw him overtake Hitech TGR’s Luke Browning in the drivers’ standings.

Holding a four-point championship lead heading into Sunday’s feature race, Dunne started from fifth on the grid and remained P5 by the chequered flag, earning him a further 11 points from the weekend.

Dunne, who is part of McLaren’s driver development programme, now holds a three-point lead over MP Motorsport’s Richard Verschoor, who finished Sunday’s race P3, while race winner Arvid Lindblad jumped to third on 79 points.

Rodin Motorsport sit fifth in the team standings, currently led by Spanish team Campos Racing.

Dunne has taken two feature race wins so far this season, coming in the second and fourth rounds in Sakhir and Imola respectively.

Eight race weekends remain in the 14-event F2 season, which will finish alongside the F1 championship in Abu Dhabi on the first weekend of December.